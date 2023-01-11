Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?
For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Tuesday night.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot $360M; Mega Millions grows to 1.35B
CHICAGO (CBS) –- Want to try to become the next Powerball millionaire? Well, tonight's the night. The jackpot is currently at $360 million. If you win, you can receive a cash prize of a little over $188 million.And if you're feeling lucky on Friday the 13th, you can try to become a billionaire.The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $1.35 billion after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. It's now the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history with a cash prize of $707 million.The next drawing is this Friday the 13th at 11 p.m.And even though nobody won the grand prize a California liquor store sold a nearly $4 million dollar winning ticket.The winner hit at least five of the lucky numbers needed to win.Stores do get a cut of the profits so for its ticket this store could get close to $20,000.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 - $940 million jackpot
UPDATE: No winner! Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion for Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing Is today your lucky day? Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023: ...
Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot is game’s second highest
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned once again to an estimated $1.35 billion after no player claimed the top prize in a drawing on Tuesday night.
No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, next jackpot now $1.35 billion
NEW YORK — Mega Millions players will have another shot at winning one of the largest prizes in the game's history after no winner was announced Tuesday night. The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, and the gold Mega Ball number was 9.
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion after no one wins $785 million grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $785 million Mega Millions jackpot so Friday night's grand prize will be near the billion dollar mark at an estimated $940 million, Mega Millions says. And that number could grow if enough tickets are purchased. Tuesday's winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
denver7.com
Mega Millions nears $1 billion jackpot as streak without winner continues
Mega Millions’ jackpot for Friday has grown to $940 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in almost three months. No one matched 25-29-33-41-44 and a Mega Ball of 18 during Tuesday's drawing. It's possible the jackpot could grow ahead of Friday's drawing based on ticket sales.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $940 million
TALLAHASSEE - We've got some good news and bad news about Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing for an estimated jackpot of $785 million.First the bad news - you didn't win. Now the good news, neither did anyone else. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and the Mega Ball was 18. Since no one hit it big, the jackpot has rolled over and is now $940 million. It has a cash value of $483.5 million. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.1 billion after no winner in Friday night's drawing
No one won the estimated $940 million jackpot Friday, January 6 – pushing the lottery prize to over $1 billion ahead of the next drawing Tuesday.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions Jackpot Rockets to Second Largest Prize in History
The payout continues to rise!
Comments / 0