Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage
RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
Evers appoints farmer to DNR board
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the state Department of Natural Resources policy board. The governor announced Wednesday that he has picked Paul Buhr of Viroqua to replace William Bruins, whose term expired at the end of 2022. Buhr owned and...
Criminal justice leaders meet for Marsy's Law mapping exercise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- In 2020, Wisconsin added a constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law, which protects crime victims with the same rights that the accused do. The law updated the 1993 victims rights amendment which gives victims new rights and strengthened existing ones. Today, a mapping exercise was held at...
Wisconsin Boys Basketball Prep Poll
4. Homestead9-171 5. Brookfield Central8-160 West Allis Nathan Hale 7, Hudson 5, Eau Claire Memorial 1, Fond du Lac 1, Oshkosh North 1. Fox Valley Lutheran 6, Mount Horeb 4, New London 2, Shawano Comm. 2, Westosha Central 1. Division 3. SchoolRecordPoints. 1. West Salem (6)9-092 2. Brillion (3)12-091 3....
One person dead and another injured following a structure fire in Taylor Co.
MAPLEHURST (WJFW) - One person died and another person was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a structure fire on Clark Dr. in the Town of Maplehurst just after midnight. When deputies arrived, they found a homemade...
