Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
Yardbarker
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
The trade availability of Tim Hardaway Jr. is now an NBA open secret, with the Miami Heat the latest team to be linked to the Dallas Mavericks veteran shooting guard. What factors are in play with this rumor, and others moving forward? As we are officially one month away from the NBA’s trade deadline on Feb. 9, with rumors are starting to heat up. ... Five Factors ...
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Luka Doncic’s heroics propel Mavericks past Lakers in double OT
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double with that pair of clutch 3-pointers, hitting with six seconds left in regulation and again with 47.8 seconds to go in the first OT. Christian Wood added 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Mavs’ fourth straight win over the Lakers. “We knew we weren’t out of it,” said Tim Hardaway Jr., who had...
Centre Daily
Luka Doncic Reveals What He’d Rather Do Than Play 20 Years in NBA
In his fifth year in the NBA, Mavericks star Luka Dončić apparently already has his retirement plan in mind. The 23-year-old doesn’t plan to end his NBA career anytime soon, but when he was asked recently about whether he thinks he will surpass LeBron James’s scoring position in history, he admitted he has another plan in mind.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting for Lakers on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will start Thursday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. James missed the team's last game due to left ankle soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to return to the court. He'll immediately start, taking the place of the sick Patrick Beverley.
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) available for Pistons on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against Minnesota. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) remains out Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. George will remain out due to the right hamstring soreness, though head coach Ty Lue says that the All-Star is progressing and could be available sometime soon. Expect another start on the wing for Nicolas Batum on the wing.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (hip) questionable for Lakers' Thursday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (hip) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Beverley's availability is currently in limbo after he was unable to practice on Wednesday with a hip soreness. Expect Troy brown to see more minutes if Beverley is ruled out. Beverley's current...
numberfire.com
Marcus Smart starting for Boston on Thursday in place of injured Jaylen Brown (adductor)
Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. As expected, Smart will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday. Jaylen Brown has been ruled out with an adductor injury. Our models expect Smart to play 35.0 minutes against the Nets. Smart's...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis (rib) questionable on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Porzingis continues to deal with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against New York. Porzingis' Friday...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) remains out Friday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul continues to deal with the hip injury that has sidelined him as of late. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action once again for Friday's contest. Duane Washington Jr. will likely remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Miami's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haslem is active in a second unit role despite being listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis. In 10.1 expected minutes, our models project Haslem to produce 4.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0