ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Justin Hurwitz Continues Perfect Golden Globes Streak With ‘Babylon’ Best Original Score Win

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The powerful combination of composer Justin Hurwitz and film director Damien Chazelle was once again triumphant at Tuesday’s (Jan. 10) 2023 Golden Globes , where Hurwitz took home best original score for Chazelle’s Babylon .

This is hardly the duo’s first success story: Hurwitz is now four-for-four at the Globes working on Chazelle films exclusively, previously winning best original score and best original song (“City of Stars”) for La La Land in 2017 and best original score for First Man in 2019.

Related

Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners (Updating)

01/10/2023

Hurwitz took his opportunity onstage at the Beverly Hilton to encourage the industry insiders in the room to “spread opportunity around,” so more creatives (young and old) have the opportunity to foster their talents.

“I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity how to figure out at a young age that music was the thing for me,” he said. “I’m grateful to my parents. I’m grateful to the public schools I went to that had music classes. I think a lot about all the people out there who are really talented at something but never get the chance to figure out what that thing is. So I just think it’s really important to spread opportunity around, to make sure that everybody — kids and adults and everybody — has the opportunity to be exposed to things, to try things out, to figure out what’s for them. … Things would be better if people could figure out the thing that they were good at, the thing they loved doing more than anything else, and we just need opportunity.”

The composer wrapped his speech by thanking “team Babylon ” and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awards the Golden Globes .

Hurwitz was up against Alexandre Desplat ( Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio ), Hildur Guðnadóttir ( Women Talking ), John Williams ( The Fabelmans ) and Carter Burwell ( The Banshees of Inisherin ) in the category. Williams remains tied with Dimitri Tiomkin and Maurice Jarre for the most wins in the history of the category.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ScreenCrush

2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners

A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards

It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
The Guardian

Golden Globes 2023: who will win and who should win the film awards

After an almost two-year period of what felt like an unending cycle of embarrassing reveals and nervous repair work, the Golden Globes are finally, sort of, pretty much, maybe, kinda back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been accused of a great many things – racism, bribery, giving The Tourist...
The Associated Press

Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers’ strike. After a diversity and ethics scandal caused NBC to take the Globes off the air last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempted comeback didn’t gain back viewers and instead may have lost them. The 2021 edition, held bicoastally during the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million. The pre-pandemic 2020 Globes drew an audience of 18.4 million. There were several differences in the broadcast this year. NBC moved the show from its traditional Sunday slot to Tuesday. That meant no competition from the NFL but also no football lead-in. The awards were also live streamed on Peacock for the first time. (Digital viewership wasn’t released Wednesday.) Awards show ratings have steeply fallen in recent years. But Tuesday’s Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, was a pivotal moment for the embattled HFPA, which puts them on.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest

Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes record: TV Comedy Actress could be oldest (or youngest) winner ever

Considering all 10 TV acting Golden Globe categories, the widest age range of the year involves the Best Comedy Actress nominees. 51 years separate reigning champ Jean Smart (71) of HBO Max’s “Hacks” from first-timer Jenna Ortega (20) of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” while the gaps in the other categories range from 27 to 47 years. Smart is looking to break her own record as the all-time oldest recipient of this lead award, but she faces a formidable challenge from Ortega, who could set a new precedent as the youngest winner in this category and second youngest performer to snag a TV...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV

The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Decider.com

‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Picture, Drama At the 2023 Golden Globes

The Fabelmans took home the award for Best Picture, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night, because, believe it or not, the 2023 Golden Globes did, in fact, happen. Writer/director Steven Spielberg accepted the award for his deeply personal autobiographical film, reminiscing about his years as a PA for director John Cassavetes. “I got them coffee, I got them anything they wanted—I ran to delis and got them anything they wanted. So that’s why I treat my PAs so kindly because I know what it’s like,” Spielberg said. “Thank you!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Where to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes

On Jan 10, movie and TV stars from all over will gather in plenty of style at the 2023 Golden Globes. Following last year’s controversy which resulted in it being pulled from TV, the highly-anticipated awards show is back on the small screen — and industry members and pop culture buffs alike will be watching closely. This year’s big night will be hosted by comedian and Emmy-winner Jerrod Carmichael and will have a series of star-studded presenters including Clare Danes, Jennifer Coolidge, Salma Hayek, and Quentin Tarantino. The nominees for the 80th annual award show include the drama The Banshees of...
POPSUGAR

"Babylon" Costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Cheered Their Peers On at the Golden Globes

"Babylon" costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt reunited Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where they sat together and cheered their peers on during the ceremony as they watched them accept their well-deserved honors. The pair's Golden Globe-nominated movie, which premiered in December, earned five nods this year — including a nod for Robbie in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, and a best actor nom for Pitt — and won best original score.
Glamour

Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023

Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
ETOnline.com

Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Drama Film Actress Win at 2023 Golden Globes

And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Austin Butler Requests an Elvis Tune for His Play-Off Music as He Accepts His Golden Globe

If he can dream it, he can win it. Austin Butler took home the 2023 Golden Globe in the best actor in a drama category on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners (Updating) 01/10/2023 “Oh man, all my words are leaving me! I’m just so grateful right now,” the 31-year-old actor exclaimed as he accepted the trophy. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me to experience, to take risks, and I always knew I would be supported — Baz Luhrmann, I love you.” The actor also...
Billboard

‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins in an Upset Over Taylor Swift, Rihanna & Lady Gaga for Golden Globes’ Best Original Song in a Movie

The 2023 Golden Globes served up an early surprise when the award for best original song in a motion picture went to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani and Rahul Sipligunj. Related Here Are the 2023 Golden Globes Winners (Updating) 01/10/2023 The tune was up against heavyweights Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and Rihanna’s comeback song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Also nominated was Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro’s “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. Keeravani accepted the award from presenter Jenna...
Billboard

Jerrod Carmichael Jokes That Spielberg’s Movie ‘Changed Kanye West’s Mind’ During Golden Globes

After jesting about Rihanna’s long-awaited album and the controversy that kept the Golden Globes off broadcast TV last year, 2023 Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took a moment to make a swipe at Kanye West. Quieting the crowd after a commercial break, the comedian spoke directly to legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg. “I want to take out a second to shout out Steven Spielberg, who is here,” he said. “It’s an honor sir. Congrats on The Fabelmans. I actually saw it with Kanye and it changed everything for him,” he continued as the audience exploded with laughter. “That’s how good you are. You...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Billboard

Austin Butler Responds to Comments He Talks Like Elvis at Golden Globes: ‘I Don’t Think I Sound Like Him Still’

People are talking about how Austin Butler is talking. At the Golden Globes Tuesday (Jan. 10), however, the 31-year-old actor responded to comments regarding how his voice has changed since playing The King in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, specifically addressing those who have been poking fun at him in recent months for supposedly keeping up the deep Southern drawl he learned for the movie long after it wrapped. Related Austin Butler Requests an Elvis Tune for His Play-Off Music as He Accepts His Golden Globe 01/11/2023 “I don’t think I sound like him still,” he said in the awards show’s press room after winning best...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy