The Minnesota Wild were back on the road at Madison Square Garden in front of a celebrity-filled crowd to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They were trying to get back on the winning track after a weekend of back-to-back losses. With Mats Zuccarello, Jordan Greenway, and Marc-André Fleury back in the lineup, that meant the Wild were back to a healthy roster for the first time since the beginning of the season. They got off to a great start with the first goal of the game and just a few minutes later they added another to make it 2-0.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO