Will the Detroit Red Wings Shop Jakub Vrana?
Jakub Vrana cleared waivers last week, but his stats still point toward being a good NHL player. Why wasn't he claimed, and how likely is a trade?
Yardbarker
Rangers forward Chris Kreider out Thursday with injury
The New York Rangers announced on Wednesday that forward Chris Kreider will not be in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. Kreider left Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild early after taking a hard hit to his left arm. There is no timeline for Kreider’s return.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba Could Benefit From a Defensive Pair Switch
As the New York Rangers enter the second half of the 2022-23 season, one glaring puzzle piece remains out of place. Newly appointed captain, Jacob Trouba , has been a disappointment this season, not living up to the $8 million price tag his contract contains. In the heat of the playoff push, Gerard Gallant needs his captain to turn up his game over the second half of the season.
Yardbarker
Oilers Hockey Analysts Are Divided Over a Jakob Chychrun Trade
The worst-kept secret around the NHL is that the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a dependable, left-shooting defenceman that can hopefully solidify their blue line. Up until now, there have been many names tossed around the trade rumour mill as a potential fit on the Oilers’ back end, such as Jake McCabe, Joel Edmundson, Mattias Ekholm, and Vladislav Gavrikov.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
Why the Detroit Red Wings Shouldn’t Let Olli Maatta Slip Away
The Detroit Red Wings are currently in the midst of a rebuilding season. As they try to right the ship, the front office must examine the team’s roster and identify potential moves that could help propel the team toward a competitive future. One player that deserves consideration is Olli Maatta.
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings edge Maple Leafs, 4-1, in 'very good win'
And that dedication is helping Fabbri, who scored the eventual game-winning goal on Thursday night in the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena, return to form as a driving force on offense. "I'm just getting back to my game and getting my...
Yardbarker
Assessing Jakob Chychrun’s trade value
With less than two months remaining until the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, let's focus on Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun did not make the Daily Faceoff Archetype Rankings in the Top 20 as either a Puck Mover or Shutdown Defender, so the question is, what exactly is his identity? Chychrun is best suited to play in a team’s middle pair and be used as an elite shot threat on the power play.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Player to watch: Moritz Seider – The Key to Red Wings’ Victory Over Original Six Foe
The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
FOX Sports
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
Yardbarker
Jim Rutherford’s tenure as Penguins’ GM had a clear vision the Canucks are still lacking
Canucks President of Hockey Ops Jim Rutherford wasn’t in attendance for last night’s game in Pittsburgh, and that was probably for the best. The Canucks’ 5-4 loss to the Penguins was chaotic and ugly, as Vancouver blew an early 3-0 lead before the end of the first period and were never able to recover after allowing five unanswered goals.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Lack of Effort Leads to Loss Against Rangers
The Minnesota Wild were back on the road at Madison Square Garden in front of a celebrity-filled crowd to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Jan. 10. They were trying to get back on the winning track after a weekend of back-to-back losses. With Mats Zuccarello, Jordan Greenway, and Marc-André Fleury back in the lineup, that meant the Wild were back to a healthy roster for the first time since the beginning of the season. They got off to a great start with the first goal of the game and just a few minutes later they added another to make it 2-0.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Forest Lake girls basketball sees ‘encouraging signs’ amid losing streak
While the Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is on a six-game losing streak, Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said he was encouraged after their 56-43 loss to Centennial on Thursday, Jan. 5, to open up the week. The Rangers have suffered four conference losses since their losing skid began with a 59-57 loss to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Forest Lake is now 2-9 after losses against East Ridge and Stillwater to finish the week. After getting outscored 31-14 in the first...
