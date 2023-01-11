Read full article on original website
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige
From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
