OK! Magazine

'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology

Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’

Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
rolling out

Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped

Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape

Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...

