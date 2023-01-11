Read full article on original website
THE NEXT BIG THING? Gordon could be next to join Episcopal legacy
Episcopal High has seen several elite athletes who have turned into household names, namely NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jags and Philadelphia Eagle Marvin Wilson were also huge recruits coming out of Episcopal a few years back. There is potential for another future big name to...
MAP: 8 best spots for cheering on runners at the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the biggest sports days in our city. Thousands of runners will take to the streets for the big race this Sunday, Jan. 15. You may want to go cheer on friends or family members in the race, so we wanted to map out a few of the best spots where you can set up your cheer squad.
Man who ran Boston Marathon 6 months after heart attack plans to qualify again by running Houston Marathon this weekend
Katy, TX – In October 2021, after more than a decade as a healthy, competitive runner, Esau Velazquez suffered a heart attack. He said it came as a shock since he had none of the typical health complications that increase someone’s chance of a heart attack. Unfortunately, the...
The Affordable New Option for Power Outages
HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
HISD board votes to keep Jack Yates principal after she was relieved of duties in December
HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has voted to keep a principal who was recently relieved of her duties. School officials announced the decision late Thursday night during a board meeting. Principal Tiffany Guillory will in fact keep her position at Jack Yates Senior High School, despite the...
Chilly Mornings, Sunny Days!
While it has been a breezy Thursday overall, we’ll finally see the wind back off tonight but that also means we’re in store for a quick cool down with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 40s!. Cold Friday morning:. As high pressure builds in tonight the winds will...
Mother says daughter with special needs has been injured multiple times at Clear Springs High School
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A mother is demanding answers after she says her 14-year-old child came home from school with different injuries on multiple occasions. The child, who is a student at Clear Springs High School, was born with a congenital disorder. Her specific condition requires full-time aid. As...
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Top Chef’ Alum Sasha Grumman shows how to elevate focaccia bread
HOUSTON – You know her from season 18 of Bravo’s hit competition ‘Top Chef’ or for her famous focaccia bread which has become one of the most popular Italian delicacies in Houston. Chef Sasha Grumman shared with Houston Life an easy recipe to turn this delicious...
Woman, 21, fatally shoots popular Houston area bull rider in jealous rage after seeing him flirting with her friend, according to court documents
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Court documents detail the events that led to the death of a popular Houston area bull rider who was allegedly shot and killed by a woman he was dating. Lashawn Bagley, 21, fired bullets at Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen until her gun was empty after she saw him flirting with one of her friends, investigators said.
Lee High School student arrested for posting threats on social media, prompting increased security on campus
BAYTOWN, Texas – A Goose Creek CISD student has been arrested after posting threats on social media Thursday morning, according to the district’s police department. Around 10 a.m., Goose Creek CISD released a statement saying they were increasing the amount of security outside Robert E. Lee High School following multiple social media threats.
Ph.D. student falsely accused of robbery in Webster claims she’s never even been to Texas; She currently remains behind bars in Philadelphia in ‘case of mistaken identity’
WEBSTER, Texas – It’s a case of mistaken identity out of Webster, Texas that has landed an innocent woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania behind bars for a robbery she never committed. Julie Hudson’s family says she’s a Ph.D. student who stays out of trouble and has never even been...
‘It’s traumatic grief:’ Community continues to mourn, remember Alief ISD teacher killed during possible domestic violence incident
HOUSTON – A community continues to mourn the loss of a 29-year-old Alief Independent School District teacher. Sugarland police say Wendy Duan was shot and killed in her backyard. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Duan was a third-grade elementary school teacher at Boone Elementary...
Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards $11.5M in grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations and individual artists across the city
HOUSTON – The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced it will donate more than $11,000,000 to various individuals as well as nonprofits in sponsored projects around the city for 2023. In total, the city will give $11,520,344.70 in grants to 57 individuals and...
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Houston police release sketch of man accused of shooting 12-year-old girl in neck during New Year’s celebration in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old girl on New Year’s Day. The suspect is only described as a Hispanic man with a slim build and a thin mustache. The shooting happened around 12:30...
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Family details their frustration after innocent Philadelphia woman was put in jail, despite authorities in Harris Co. admitting she’s innocent
The Harris County District Attorney’s office says it’s done its part to make things right, but tonight Julie Hudson’s family says they’re only interested in hearing that their innocent loved one has been released from jail, and so far that hasn’t happened yet. “Well I...
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
