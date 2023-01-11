Factors associated with pregnancy and induced abortion among street-involved female adolescents in two Nigerian urban cities: a mixed-method study

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as 'free riders' and face discrimination
Five billion people globally have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. Of course, many of the three billion or so who haven't may not yet have been able to access a COVID vaccine, particularly in low-income countries. But a portion of those who are unvaccinated have chosen not to get a shot.
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
spectrumnews.org
Turner syndrome tied to autism
Nearly two-thirds of people with Turner syndrome have autism traits, and almost one-quarter meet the diagnostic criteria for autism, a new study suggests. Turner syndrome, which affects about 4 in every 10,000 people designated female at birth, usually results from a missing or mosaic X chromosome. The condition is associated with distinctive changes throughout the body, but its most well-known traits include short stature and ovarian insufficiency. Many people with the syndrome also have neurocognitive differences.
BBC
Help during childbirth has declined, survey finds
Women's experiences of care when giving birth have worsened in the last five years, says a report by England's health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). A survey of 20,000 women found "a concerning decline" in getting help when most needed during labour and after childbirth. Overall satisfaction...
Getting a COVID vaccine during pregnancy benefits fetal health, new University of KY study finds
“We now have a really large number of studies on vaccinations in pregnant women. They’ve all shown great safety, tolerability and immunogenicity... The vaccines are safe and work. That’s what’s really important.”
BioMed Central
Empirical studies on how ethical recommendations are translated into practice: a cross-section study on scope and study objectives
BMC Medical Ethics volume 24, Article number: 2 (2023) Cite this article. Empirical research can become relevant for bioethics in at least two ways. First, by informing the development or refinement of ethical recommendations. Second, by evaluating how ethical recommendations are translated into practice. This study aims to investigate the scope and objectives of empirical studies evaluating how ethical recommendations are translated into practice.
BioMed Central
Surgeons’ involvement in COVID-19 treatment: a practice by a regional core hospital in Japan to avoid physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 28 (2023) Cite this article. To prevent task accumulation on certain divisions, our institution developed a unique system of allocating inpatient treatment of COVID-19 patients to doctors who were not specialized in respiratory infections. The objective of this study was to investigate whether surgeons can be involved in the COVID-19 inpatient treatment without negatively affecting patient outcome, and how such involvement can affect the wellbeing of surgeons.
BioMed Central
The influence of Chile’s food labeling and advertising law and other factors on dietary and physical activity behavior of elementary students in a peripheral region: a qualitative study
In 2016, Chile implemented the Food Labeling and Advertising Law to fight childhood obesity through front-of-package food labelling, marketing restrictions and school activities and programs. Nevertheless, little is known on its influence on key stakeholders in vulnerable peripheral regions of the country. This study aimed at identifying important influencing factors including the Food Labeling and Advertising Law on dietary habits and physical activity patterns of second graders in Chile, as perceived by school representatives and the children themselves.
MedicalXpress
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
‘A lifeline’: mental health camps bring peace of mind to thousands in rural Assam
India’s severe shortage of mental health professionals and treatment funding leaves many patients without options. But a pioneering programme is working to get lives back on track
A U.N. report has good and dire news about child deaths. What's the take-home lesson?
A new U.N. report shares data points about the world's child mortality rate. We interviewed a doctor in Nigeria — where rates of child death are among the world's highest — to offer his insights.
BioMed Central
Call for Papers! Introducing BMC Palliative Care’s New Collection: Spirituality in Palliative Care
Spiritual care is an essential domain of palliative care and it has been included in the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of palliative care for almost 15 years. Even though its influence on quality of life is widely recognized, spiritual care has been the most neglected component of palliative care for a long time. However, in recent years, initiatives including progress at national levels have been established to promote the integration of this dimension of palliative care in research and clinical care. Growing evidence supports the importance of spiritual care at the end of life and its positive effects on patients’ quality of life have been reported across age groups and patient groups/medical conditions.
Not just hot flushes: how menopause can destroy mental health
At her lowest point, Karen Arthur came within a hair’s breadth of killing herself. Having been signed off from her teaching job with anxiety, which she had not then connected with going through the menopause, the 51-year-old had booked a few days away from home to try to clear her head. A long walk in the country brought her to a spot notorious for suicide attempts.
