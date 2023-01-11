Factors associated with pregnancy and induced abortion among street-involved female adolescents in two Nigerian urban cities: a mixed-method study

Spiritual care is an essential domain of palliative care and it has been included in the World Health Organization (WHO) definition of palliative care for almost 15 years. Even though its influence on quality of life is widely recognized, spiritual care has been the most neglected component of palliative care for a long time. However, in recent years, initiatives including progress at national levels have been established to promote the integration of this dimension of palliative care in research and clinical care. Growing evidence supports the importance of spiritual care at the end of life and its positive effects on patients’ quality of life have been reported across age groups and patient groups/medical conditions.

