Cleveland, OH

Browns to interview Brian Flores, Jim Schwartz in next two days

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have been busy since their season ended in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After firing Joe Woods, head coach Kevin Stefanski and company have not wasted any time turning over every rock in search of his new defensive coordinator. Two names the Browns have requested interviews with, Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz, are now set to meet with Stefanski and his brass this week.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the two are considered front-runners and are officially on the schedule to end the week. Schwartz is set to interview on Wednesday, while Flores is stepping in the doors at Berea on Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

