Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
No answers in cold case murder of young Jane Doe in Madisonville, TexasMichele FreemanMadisonville, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé
HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor went before a judge Thursday after bonding out of jail. Robin Williams is facing a charge of continuous violence against a family member, which is a third-degree felony. Williams, who is a candidate for Houston mayor, is accused...
dallasexpress.com
Soros-Backed DA Sends Houston ‘Hero’ to Grand Jury
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is moving to present evidence to a grand jury against a man who shot an alleged armed robber to death at a Houston taqueria last week. The 46-year-old man, who authorities have not identified because he has not been charged with a crime, has been hailed as a hero by some for intervening in an alleged armed robbery.
Arrest made after Alief ISD teacher found shot to death in her backyard
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A man was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Wendy Duan, the Alief ISD teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard Saturday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The suspect has been identified as Charvas Thompson....
Click2Houston.com
CAPTURED: Boyfriend accused of murdering Alief ISD teacher in domestic violence incident arrested in Louisiana, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of murdering a beloved Alief ISD teacher in Sugar Land during a domestic violence incident was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Top leader resigns at Harris County jail amid overcrowding, deaths
The top leader at the Harris County jail is resigning as the jail struggles with a high inmate population and faces two notices of non-compliance from the state.
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby
HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning. Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.
KENS 5
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
Attorneys for woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother appear in court
AUSTIN, Texas — Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, appeared in court Wednesday morning for an update on her case. Judge Selena Alvarenga set Fieramusca's arraignment hearing for Jan. 31. Her grand jury trial is set to begin...
Man charged in 2 separate 2022 murders that happened weeks apart
The man is accused of shooting two men during a Midtown robbery in February 2022, killing one of them, and also fatally shooting another man in March exactly two weeks later in west Houston.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Fake crypto coach steals $30,000+ from Conroe family
CONROE, Texas – As you look to make money in the new year, you may be curious about cryptocurrency. While it’s becoming more popular, it can be confusing. That’s part of why so many people fall victim to crypto fraud. A Conroe man said he did his homework and thought he was doing everything right, but he still lost a lot of money. He called KPRC 2 Investigates for help.
kwhi.com
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
kwhi.com
TWO HOUSTON PEOPLE ARRESTED TUESDAY
Two Houston people were arrested Tuesday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 10:25, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Highway 290 West for an equipment violation. Upon contact with the occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected which lead to a probable cause search of the vehicle. Narcotics were located in the vehicle and the occupants, Tramaine Hawkins, 40 of Houston, and the Diamond Aubrey, 26 of Houston, were placed under arrest charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. Additionally, Hawkins had two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest out of the Collin County Sheriff’s Department.
coveringkaty.com
Murder Charges filed after high-speed chase that ended in Katy area
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Murder, evading arrest, and five counts of aggravated assault have been filed against a man who led deputy constables on a high-speed chase that ended in the Katy area on New Year's Eve. According to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, the chase...
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s dangerous. It’s costly.’: Bill would make catalytic converter theft a felony
AUSTIN – The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee will consider proposing catalytic converter theft a felony. State Sen. John Whitmire of Houston chairs the committee and was tasked by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to look at the state’s laws around the exhaust emission control device after an off-duty Harris County sheriff’s deputy was killed last year.
