Massachusetts State

Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts

USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts

Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
Mass. Named Best State to Raise a Family in US; NH, Vermont Not Far Behind

If you're thinking of starting a family and are looking for good places to raise kids, you could do a lot worse than New England. In fact, Massachusetts was named the best state in the U.S. to raise a family, according to a WalletHub study. Comparing categories such as family fun, health & safety, education, affordability and socio-economics, the Bay State ranked first in the nation, beating out Minnesota and New York.
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
What we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was last seen on New Year's Day and reported missing by both her husband and employer three days later. Blood and a knife were found in the basement of the...
New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning

A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations

The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
Where is the best place to go ice skating in Mass.?

New England winter brings the joy of ice skating and Massachusetts offers plenty of spots where folks can pass time on the ice. Do you prefer Boston rinks such as the Boston Common Frog Pond or Fenway’s Rink at 401 Park, or rinks outside the city such as the Marketstreet Rink in Lynnfield or Featherland Park in Sudbury?
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston

© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
