Read full article on original website
Related
Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts
USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
NECN
Mass. Named Best State to Raise a Family in US; NH, Vermont Not Far Behind
If you're thinking of starting a family and are looking for good places to raise kids, you could do a lot worse than New England. In fact, Massachusetts was named the best state in the U.S. to raise a family, according to a WalletHub study. Comparing categories such as family fun, health & safety, education, affordability and socio-economics, the Bay State ranked first in the nation, beating out Minnesota and New York.
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
These 4 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Best in New England
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was released in 2022. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, we decided to focus on those that finished among the very best in the New England region.
WGAL
What we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe
Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was last seen on New Year's Day and reported missing by both her husband and employer three days later. Blood and a knife were found in the basement of the...
Woman found dead in New Hampshire over 50 years ago identified; authorities now looking for her killer
Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe...
NECN
Police in NH, Maine and Vermont Responded to 500 Crashes During Weekend Storm
This weekend's snow and rain storm might not have been a major weather event in Massachusetts and southern New England, but it certainly was up north. State police in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont said they responded to over 500 crashes and slide-offs from Friday through Saturday as snow and ice coated roadways.
New Hampshire Hiker Found Dead on Christmas Morning
A New Hampshire hiker was found dead by search and rescue teams on Christmas morning, officials note. According to reports, the 28-year-old hiker, Guopeng “Tony” Li from Salem, New Hampshire was hiking in the Franconia area of the state when he went missing. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
Latest COVID variant spreading in Vermont, New Hampshire
The XBB.1.5 variant now makes up about 40% of nationwide COVID cases.
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations
The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
Boston Globe
Where is the best place to go ice skating in Mass.?
New England winter brings the joy of ice skating and Massachusetts offers plenty of spots where folks can pass time on the ice. Do you prefer Boston rinks such as the Boston Common Frog Pond or Fenway’s Rink at 401 Park, or rinks outside the city such as the Marketstreet Rink in Lynnfield or Featherland Park in Sudbury?
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0