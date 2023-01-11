ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Sheriff’s Office, community search flooded Salinas River for missing San Miguel boy

By Mackenzie Shuman
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laolU_0kAMKwoR00

Picking their way along the slippery, muddy banks of the still-raging Salinas River, dozens of community members joined the search Tuesday for the San Miguel boy who was swept away by floodwaters the day before.

Kyle Doan, 5, a kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School, went missing before 8 a.m. Monday morning after he disappeared into the rushing, muddy waters on the way to school with his mother during the devastating storm that ravaged San Luis Obispo County.

Lindsy Doan, a special education teacher at Lillian Larsen, made it to safety with the help of bystanders, but she was unable to rescue her son.

Although many of those searching the banks of the Salinas didn’t know Kyle personally, they said they were parents or friends of kids at Lillian Larsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpE7U_0kAMKwoR00
Kyle Doan, a 5-year-old kindergartner at Lillian Larsen Elementary School in San Miguel, was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. San Miguel Joint Union School District

“I couldn’t just sit at home,” said Cesar Ochoa while standing by the Salinas River on Tuesday afternoon.

“The more eyes the better,” added John Almaguer. “We could find him. There’s some hope out there.”

A woman who said she was Doan’s maternal grandmother, Lynne Yim, was also out searching the riverbanks with two individuals she identified as his brother and sister, Tyler and Melanie Doan.

They’d been searching for Kyle since 8:30 Tuesday morning, Yim said. Their boots were caked with mud, after hours spent searching for solid footholds on the slippery ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSVMa_0kAMKwoR00
Lynne Yim and Tyler and Melanie Doan search the banks of the Salinas River north of Paso Robles for missing 5-year-old San Miguel kindergartner Kyle Doan on Jan. 10, 2023. Mackenzie Shuman/mshuman@thetribunenews.com

“It’s comforting to see so many people out here looking,” Yim said. “We’ve come by people we don’t even know. It’s touched our hearts.”

Although the team of three hadn’t discovered any evidence of Kyle by Tuesday afternoon, they kept their hopes alive.

“We’re putting our noses to the ground and going to keep on searching until the sun goes down,” Yim said.

They had good reason: To bring back the boy Yim described as “energetic, happy, optimistic.”

And, a “troublemaker,” interjected Tyler Doan.

They said he had a binder waiting for him at home full of his treasured Pokémon trading cards. He’d recently gotten more cards for Christmas, although he would still complain he needed more cards, Yim added with a slight smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRyok_0kAMKwoR00
Members of the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s search-and-rescue team look for 5-year-old Kyle Doan near San Miguel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The boy was swept away by floodwaters on Monday. SLO County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s Office resumes search for boy

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office conducted search operations Tuesday afternoon north of most community members.

Deputies and detectives wearing bright orange jackets started their search at the location where the boy and his mother were swept into the floodwaters, about two miles down San Marcos Road off Highway 101.

The winding, two-lane road was still flooded and covered in mud and debris in several spots Tuesday afternoon. It remained too dangerous for members of the public to access farther than about a mile and half from Highway 101.

San Marcos Creek, a tributary of the Salinas River, had reportedly been dry for years during the drought, but Monday’s storm caused it to turn into a roaring river, according to Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tony Cipolla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cwe8g_0kAMKwoR00
San Marcos Road is closed to the public near the spot where 5-year-old Kyle Doan went missing north of Paso Robles. The San Miguel kindergartner was swept away in floodwaters on Jan. 9, 2023, during the storm that ravaged San Luis Obispo County. Mackenzie Shuman/mshuman@thetribunenews.com

The creek remained full to the brim Tuesday afternoon, its swift, brown waters charging down to the Salinas River.

“They were on the way to school. They went across the road, had some water rushing across it from the recent storm. And the car started to be swept away,” Cipolla told The Tribune. “Both the mom and the son exited the vehicle. There were some nearby neighbors that were able to rescue the mom, but the boy floated off in a different direction and was unable to be rescued at that point.”

Cipolla said 15 to 30 members of the Sheriff’s Office participated in the search on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we searched for approximately seven hours using all the resources that we had at our disposal at that time,” Cipolla said. “We are now hoping that with this break in the weather that we can again devote those resources and hopefully we’ll be able to locate him.”

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives ended their search Tuesday evening around dusk.



As the search resumed Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received mutual aid resources from other local law enforcement agencies — including dive team members, search-and-rescue team members, and K9 units from Ventura County and Santa Barbara County, the agency said in a release.

In addition, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office supplied personnel with sonar equipment to aid in the search, the release said.

“We will search until we find him,” Cipolla said.

Comments / 1

Related
New Times

North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge

SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Search is back on for five-year-old Kyle Doan caught in flood waters near San Miguel

The sheriff's office described the missing boy, Kyle Doan, as follows: "short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, 4 feet tall, 52 pounds. Last seen wearing black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes." The post Search is back on for five-year-old Kyle Doan caught in flood waters near San Miguel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Three People Rescued in Paso 01.11.2023

Working with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles fire department saved three people from the swollen Salinas river Monday. Fast-moving floods, especially near the creeks and rivers on the central coast created hazardous conditions in the Salinas riverbed. While flash flood warnings have been called off for San Luis...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
5K+
Followers
185
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy