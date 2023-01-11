SEC stunner: Gamecocks upset Kentucky on the road after Tennessee blowout

Just when the South Carolina men’s basketball team seemed broken, beaten — at its lowest point — Lamont Paris led the Gamecocks to his first signature win as head coach.

Tuesday night’s game at Rupp Arena was a battle of two humbled teams. The historically mighty Kentucky Wildcats (10-6, 1-3 SEC) entered the contest coming off a 26-point drubbing at Alabama, while the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) suffered their worst SEC loss in program history at the hands of Tennessee on Saturday.

The Gamecocks shook off the embarrassment of that loss and responded in resounding fashion by defeating John Calipari’s Wildcats 71-68. The win was just the third-ever victory for the Gamecocks at Rupp Arena and first since 2009. The Gamecocks had lost eight straight games in Lexington before Tuesday and are now 3-29 at Rupp all-time.

Prior to the 2009 win, USC last defeated Kentucky on the road on March 2, 1997 — a win that sealed the SEC title. The Wildcats had also won 28 home games in a row before the Gamecocks snapped the streak Tuesday.

“Both teams were coming off of a tough loss,” Paris said. “And so both teams I knew and expected to give everything that they had and their best effort. And they did. They clawed. They scrapped.

“ ... It’s fun to have a front-row seat for all that stuff. I thought it was a great college basketball game.”

Here’s what we learned from the stunning USC win.

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Gregory Jackson II (23) dribbles against Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves (12) during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Big first half

Nothing went right for the Gamecocks against the Volunteers on Saturday. But three days after losing by 43 points, the Gamecocks put up 42 points against Kentucky in an eye-opening first half. Those 42 points matched the total output for the Gamecocks in 40 minutes on Saturday.

Led by the team’s Big Three of point guard Meechie Johnson and forwards GG Jackson and Hayden Brown, the Gamecocks jumped out to a 21-6 lead by peppering the paint and creating easy looks near the rim.

Then, when Kentucky went on a 12-3 run to trim the deficit, Johnson took off from the 3-point line. He finished the first half with four 3-pointers, most from well beyond the arc, and had a game-high 16 points.

The Gamecocks shot 57% in the first 20 minutes, and the 42 points was a season-high for a USC first half this year.

“We were coming off a loss that obviously wasn’t pretty,” Brown said. “But we had the internal character to look each other in the eyes and be like, ‘OK this is not going to define us. We have an opportunity here.’ ”

Gamecocks sizzle from beyond the arc

After Paris called out the star freshman Jackson for his poor body language in a scoreless outing against the Vols, the 6-foot-9 forward bounced back against the Wildcats. He notched 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, sinking two 3-pointers and posting his 15th double-digit game in 16 USC games.

“Big-time response (from Jackson),” Paris told Gamecocks radio play-by-play announcer Derek Scott. “I just feel good about what he did. ... He does not have to score a lot to be really good for us. He was competing incredibly well.”

Despite the constant spotlight placed on him, Jackson wasn’t the star for the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

Johnson delivered his best performance since transferring to USC from Ohio State, putting up a career-high 26 points and making six 3-pointers to pace the Gamecocks in scoring.

As a whole, the Gamecocks made 11 of 20 3-point looks (55%), while the Wildcats mustered just three 3-pointers for the game. USC’s prowess beyond the arc made a key difference.

“it was just one of those night, man,” Johnson said. “Hopefully I can have a lot of more nights like this. But honestly coming out with a win was all that really mattered to me during this whole game, coming off a loss like we did.”

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) celebrates scoring against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Change to starting lineup

Paris made a tweak to his starting lineup, in part to match up better with 6-foot-9 Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe. Paris sat the struggling Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk in favor of 7-foot center Josh Gray, giving the Gamecocks a more physical presence down low.

That change seemed to pay dividends early, as the Gamecocks started off strong near the rim, out-rebounding Kentucky 10-4 and out-scoring UK 8-4 in the paint as USC built up a 15-point lead.

Gray’s final stat line doesn’t jump off the page — four points and three rebounds — but the Gamecocks as a whole seemed stingier in the paint. For the game, South Carolina out-rebounded the Wildcats 32-28.

Next four USC MBB games

Jan. 14: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 16: vs. Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 21: vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Jan. 25: at Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)