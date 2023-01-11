STARKVILLE — Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Grenada and Starkville featured total chaos in the closing minutes. The Yellow Jackets entered the fourth quarter with a 46-29 lead over the Chargers, but by the final minute, they were clinging to a three-point advantage. In the following breathtaking minute of action, the Jackets successfully defended a 3-point attempt, drew a foul, missed two free throws, won back possession after a pass out of bounds, turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, fouled and saw the visitors miss a pair of free throws before the clock finally ran out on a 52-49 Starkville win.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO