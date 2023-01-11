Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated, College Station cheering on school history
The A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School cheer squads are prepped and ready to compete at the University Interscholastic League Spirit State Championship for the first time this week. Both schools will travel to Fort Worth to compete in the Class 5A-D1 Game Day division Friday and...
Click2Houston.com
ROLL THE TAPE: The Woodlands HS Girls Soccer Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to The Woodlands high school for their Girls Soccer team 2022-2023 Media Day.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls, boys basketball return to winning ways against Grenada
STARKVILLE — Tuesday’s girls basketball game between Grenada and Starkville featured total chaos in the closing minutes. The Yellow Jackets entered the fourth quarter with a 46-29 lead over the Chargers, but by the final minute, they were clinging to a three-point advantage. In the following breathtaking minute of action, the Jackets successfully defended a 3-point attempt, drew a foul, missed two free throws, won back possession after a pass out of bounds, turned the ball over on the inbounds pass, fouled and saw the visitors miss a pair of free throws before the clock finally ran out on a 52-49 Starkville win.
Jackson State beats Alabama A&M behind 24 from Trace Young
Thee Tigers showed once again that it can be a dangerous team in the SWAC. The post Jackson State beats Alabama A&M behind 24 from Trace Young appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning
As we march through the month of January, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is still up in the air as players are making decisions left and right.
Comments / 0