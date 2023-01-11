Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 11 and 41
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors
YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
FOX 11 and 41
Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting
YAKIMA, Wash. – West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
FOX 11 and 41
MLK, Jr celebration march to close some Yakima streets
YAKIMA, Wash.- Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16 some Yakima roads will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration March. Yakima street closures for MLK, Jr Celebration March:. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd will be closed from North 5th Ave to North 8th St. 8th St...
It Would Not Be Yakima Without These 5 Businesses
Yakima, by any other name, is still Yakima. Growing up here and seeing several businesses come and go it's nice to see some staple traditions here in the valley with new ones that have popped up and stood their ground. Here are five businesses that, if they were gone, Yakima just wouldn't feel the same.
cwuobserver.com
Honoring dearly departed CWU staff and faculty
CWU lost two cherished members of the staff and faculty between December and January: Shelley Spencer, office manager and assistant to the chair of the Engineering Technologies, Safety and Construction (ETSC) department and Dr. Stephanie Stein, chair of the Psychology department for over 20 years. The Observer interviewed their colleagues and friends on campus to honor their legacy in our community.
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?
Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer
An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
FOX 11 and 41
UPDATE: SR 821 through Yakima River Canyon reopened
SELAH, Wash.— SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is reopened. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WADOT) state geotechnical engineers say there is no risk of additional rockfall. 1-11-23 Washington Department of Transportation closes both directions of SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
Chronically Homeless Population in Yakima is Growing
Next month the annual Point in Time survey to count homeless in the county happens as social service organizations work the help the homeless find shelter. In fact officials at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into housing for homeless. Many homeless in Yakima live by the Yakima River and use services at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
FOX 11 and 41
Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria’s statement of January 10:
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found
Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
KIMA TV
Photos released after Union Gap JCPenney's looted in organized retail theft
UNION GAP, Wash. -- Union Gap Police are asking for the public's help in solving an organized retail theft. Police say a group of at least four people committed the organized theft from the Union Gap JCPenney's. In a social media post Union Gap PD posted surveillance images of several...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – January 2023
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.
KIMA TV
Yakima River Canyon Road back open after closure due to rockslides
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima River Canyon Road is closed between Yakima and Ellensburg due to rockslides. WSDOT says drivers will need to use I-82 to travel between the two. The road is open to local traffic only. WSDOT has no estimated time of reopening.
Comments / 0