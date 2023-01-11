ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Hop Capital Brewing closes doors

YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community responds to West Valley yearbook at board meeting

YAKIMA, Wash. – West Valley High school students and parents spoke before the West Valley School District on Tuesday night in response to senior picture day last week. On January 4, WVHS seniors were led to the common area of the school for senior photos where they were provided either a shoulder drape or tuxedo to wear.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MLK, Jr celebration march to close some Yakima streets

YAKIMA, Wash.- Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16 some Yakima roads will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration March. Yakima street closures for MLK, Jr Celebration March:. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd will be closed from North 5th Ave to North 8th St. 8th St...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

It Would Not Be Yakima Without These 5 Businesses

Yakima, by any other name, is still Yakima. Growing up here and seeing several businesses come and go it's nice to see some staple traditions here in the valley with new ones that have popped up and stood their ground. Here are five businesses that, if they were gone, Yakima just wouldn't feel the same.
YAKIMA, WA
cwuobserver.com

Honoring dearly departed CWU staff and faculty

CWU lost two cherished members of the staff and faculty between December and January: Shelley Spencer, office manager and assistant to the chair of the Engineering Technologies, Safety and Construction (ETSC) department and Dr. Stephanie Stein, chair of the Psychology department for over 20 years. The Observer interviewed their colleagues and friends on campus to honor their legacy in our community.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?

Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
ELLENSBURG, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer

An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State

Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

UPDATE: SR 821 through Yakima River Canyon reopened

SELAH, Wash.— SR 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is reopened. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WADOT) state geotechnical engineers say there is no risk of additional rockfall. 1-11-23 Washington Department of Transportation closes both directions of SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides...
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Chronically Homeless Population in Yakima is Growing

Next month the annual Point in Time survey to count homeless in the county happens as social service organizations work the help the homeless find shelter. In fact officials at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is now converting the Yakima Valley Inn motel on North First Street into housing for homeless. Many homeless in Yakima live by the Yakima River and use services at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria responds to Toppenish community, addresses maternity unit closure

TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Toppenish City Council allowed community members to voice their questions and concerns about the recent closure of the maternity unit at Astria. Today Astria Health released a statement in response, detailing what is closed and what services are still provided at Astria Toppenish Hospital. According to Astria’s statement of January 10:
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah

SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
SELAH, WA
92.9 The Bull

Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found

Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Marijuana Licenses – January 2023

Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite A, Benton City. License type: cannabis transportation. Application type: new.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy