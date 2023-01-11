It’s been over two years since the beloved Hoboken spot, The Dubliner, closed its doors at 96 River Street. We now know who the new owners are and what the vision is for the space. The new owners plan to open the space in spring 2023, but The Hoboken Girl was able to chat exclusively with the team behind the new restaurant — which will be called Metropolis — and learn more about what’s to come. Read on for what we know.

