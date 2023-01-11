Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
hobokengirl.com
Where to Get the Best Comfort Food in Hoboken
When the weather outside is, we’ll say less than warm, curling up with your favorite comfort food can be oh so delightful. Whether it’s a juicy loaded cheeseburger, a creamy bowl of mac n cheese, or a warm brownie topped with ice cream, some foods just make you feel a sense of happiness, relaxation, and connection. And honestly, a good hearty meal can make you feel calm and cared for on the inside. Even though comfort food preferences vary from person to person, there are a few traditional staples that Hoboken restaurants are absolutely nailing. Read on for where to find some of the best comfort food in Hoboken.
hobokengirl.com
All About Serendipity Loft in Jersey City
Something special is happening in an office building in downtown Jersey City. The Serendipity Loft, located at 121 Newark Avenue, 3rd floor, is a new multi-use space created for music, performance, and healing. It was designed with acoustics in mind, and the space is meant to be a place for gathering. The Hoboken Girl took a look around and spoke with the founder of the space to learn more about its mission. Read on for more about this unique space, Serendipity Loft, in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
68 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | January 12-15
As January settles in, the Hudson County calendar is packed with a variety of winter activities. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a comedy show at Symposia Bookstore, a New York Giants playoff watch party at 902 Brewing Co., the Mission 50 Winter Art Show + Anime Exhibit, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, January 12th – January 15th, 2023.
hobokengirl.com
New Restaurant + Wine Bar Coming to Former Dubliner Space in Hoboken
It’s been over two years since the beloved Hoboken spot, The Dubliner, closed its doors at 96 River Street. We now know who the new owners are and what the vision is for the space. The new owners plan to open the space in spring 2023, but The Hoboken Girl was able to chat exclusively with the team behind the new restaurant — which will be called Metropolis — and learn more about what’s to come. Read on for what we know.
hobokengirl.com
Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Permanent Locations in Hoboken + Jersey City
Ghost Truck Kitchen, formerly a take-out and delivery outpost, is opening two new locations — one in uptown Hoboken and another in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City. The “food truck” menu of hand-held bites and global dishes became a hit during the pandemic, especially since there are options for everyone. All the food is prepared from scratch and only the “best ingredients” are used. Read on to learn more.
hobokengirl.com
Powerflow Yoga in Hoboken Closing February 28th
In an email sent to students yesterday, January 10th, Powerflow Yoga’s Hoboken location has announced it will be closing its doors as of February 28th, 2023. Though other area locations remain open, such as Jersey City and Clifton, Powerflow Yoga expressed gratitude for the support from loyal students and the community. Keep reading for more about this studio and what you can expect from other Powerflow locations.
hobokengirl.com
This Gluten-Free Bakery in NYC is Worth the Trip
Every once in a while, an NYC gem needs to be discussed… and today, it’s dessert. Located at 192 Bleecker Street in New York City, Posh Pop Bakeshop is a fully gluten-free bakery that takes decadent to the next level. Don’t get it twisted, Posh Pop is known for a lot more than pops. In fact, its pies, cakes, and cookies are incredible. If you’re dairy-free, newly gluten-free, celiac, or just in the mood for dessert — promise, you won’t even realize that this Manhattan bakery is, in fact, 100% gluten-free. Read on for more details about Posh Pop in NYC.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ
Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1661 Madison Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1661 Madison Avenue, an eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure yields 14 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units with a 2.5-month concession for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from 101,143 to $156,130.
hobokengirl.com
Impractical Jokers is Filming at Hudson Hall This Thursday in Jersey City: Here’s What We Know
This just in: Hudson Hall, located at 364 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City, is the site of filming for an episode of Impractical Jokers on January 12th. If you’re not familiar, it’s a comedy series where some episodes have a celebrity guest. This week, however, the series is filming at the Jersey City bar. Read on to learn more about what we know about the filming of Impractical Jokers, the happy hour, and past celeb sightings at Hudson Hall in Jersey City.
hobokengirl.com
Where to Find Indoor Golf in North Jersey
If improving your golf game is one of your New Year’s resolutions, we have good news — you don’t need to wait for warm weather. From indoor simulators to mini golf to driving ranges with heated bays, these North Jersey spots will scratch your golfing itch and keep your game sharp all winter long. Read on for a list of where to golf indoors during the winter months in North Jersey.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
roi-nj.com
Family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant Taino’s Kitchen cuts ribbon on 2nd Newark location
Taino’s Kitchen, a family-owned Puerto Rican restaurant that has operated since 2014 in the North Ward of Newark, has now expanded to Downtown Newark with its second location, at 85 Halsey St. on the corner of Halsey Street and Linden Street. Taino’s first location is located at 849 Mount Prospect Ave.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Eater
The Cafe Spreading Cuban Coffee Culture
There is a certain amount of risk in opening a Cuban cafe in Union City, the epicenter of an area often called Havana on the Hudson, nicknamed for its enduring ties to the island where coffee is the ultimate symbol of hospitality. Roughly three miles from Times Square, the town...
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
Comments / 0