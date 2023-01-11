Houston’s Top Restaurant Designer Launches The Lymbar With a Copacabana Beat — Gin Braverman Gets Tropical

Read full article on original website
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
mocomotive.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open first restaurant in New Caney this weekend
Houston’s “hot chicken-ing” continues with another restaurant chain expansion, this time to Montgomery County. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first outpost in New Caney, now its sixth in the Greater Houston area. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain is doing a grand opening on Friday, Jan. 13.
Eater
The Team Behind Celebrated Restaurant Kata Robata Is Planning Its Next Act in Montrose
In 2009, Japanese-born chef Manabu Horiuchi — affectionately known as chef Hori to all — and partner Yun Cheng opened Kata Robata in an Upper Kirby retail strip, raising the bar for Houston restaurants. Today, 13 years later, the duo announced they are partnering once again to open a second establishment together: Katami, a sushi-forward restaurant that will aim to showcase what chef Hori believes is the future of Japanese cuisine in America, according to a press release.
Eater
Seven Houston Restaurant and Bar Openings to Know Right Now
With the new year comes a wave of new restaurant openings. The city is abuzz with new places to dine, drink, and dance the night away to 80s Latin pop hits should the mood strike. From beloved neighborhood gems adding new outposts in the city to original concepts offering live entertainment into the wee hours of the night, there are lots of worthy additions to add to your 2023 hit list. Here are the Houston restaurant and bar openings you need to know about right now.
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Lunch of Secrets Earns the Symphony League a Coveted National Gold Award
Tootsies creative director Fady Armanious with April Lykos at the Houston Symphony League's national award winning luncheon held at Lakeside Country Club. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Applause, applause for the Houston Symphony League which has received a coveted Gold Award for one of its special events from the Volunteer Council...
hellowoodlands.com
Kendra Scott The Woodlands celebrates relocation with Sips & Sweets Café in Market Street January 13
Kendra Scott has announced the relocation of its Woodlands store, Kendra Scott Market Street, to 9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 1010, The Woodlands, TX, 77380, just 3 doors down from the previous location within the outdoor town center. The new Kendra Scott Market Street retail space will also be home to Houston’s first ‘Sips & Sweets Café,’ an indulgent in-store brand experience serving up all-day coffee, beverages, and sweet treats. In addition to coffee, guests can also purchase bubbly, seltzers and frosé to sip as they shop. The Café will feature exclusive collaborations with Texas based entrepreneurs, including Luliet Bakery, HayleyCakes & Cookies, Kraftsmen Bakery and more.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $6.95 Million, This Exquisite Custom Home in Houston Texas Showcases Luxury And Perfection At Every Detail
110 Maple Valley Rd Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 110 Maple Valley Rd, Houston, Texas sits on the over 8,200 square feet land slot and is set amongst towering mature trees and manicured landscaping which shall make you stop and stare. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,201 square feet of living space. To know more about 110 Maple Valley Rd, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Courtney Robertson (Phone: 713 557 5943) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
houstoniamag.com
Day Trips to Take Out of Houston in 2.5 Hours or Less
Texas is so big we've made a slogan out of it. But for those of you who aren't interested in driving across the state for days, we’ve gathered some fun short trips that will have you back home in your cozy bed the same night. 1. George Observatory. Brazos...
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Department of Wonder
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Smack dab in the middle of Sugar Land Town Square, a black building stands out from the beige that surrounds it. This is the Department of Wonder. "It’s such a new and interesting concept that nobody’s ever really tried before," said theatrical manager Kevin Holden.
cw39.com
Houston Native and Miss USA 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel asking for public to vote her to semifinals for Miss Universe pageant
HOUSTON (KIAH) This Saturday, the 71st Miss Universe will be crowned in New Orleans, Louisiana. And you can have a part in getting Miss USA 2022, into the semi-finals, and all you have to do is Vote for Houston native and current Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. For a number...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street – The Woodlands Joins Elite Group of Sustainable Properties
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Market Street – The Woodlands is proud to be recognized as the newest IREM® (Institute of Real Estate Management) Certified Sustainable Property (CSP), a mark of distinction for commercial and residential properties that focuses on the role of real estate management in green building performance.
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Pearland, Friendswood area
7 Spice Cajun restaurant in early January opened on Pearland Parkway in Pearland. (Courtesy 7 Spice Cajun Restaurant) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022 for the Pearland and Friendswood area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees: $=Up to $9.99, $$=$10-$19.99, $$$=$20 or more. B=Breakfast/brunch, H=Happy hour,...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
