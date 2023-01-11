Read full article on original website
San Francisco Bay Area inflation eases to 4.9% in December
Inflation in overall consumer prices for the San Francisco Bay Area cooled last month, slipping to the lowest growth rate for all of last year, helped by falling gasoline and natural-gas prices, according to federal data out Thursday. The consumer price index for the region for all items was up...
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
CEO responds to letter about Sonoma Clean Power electricity sources, delivery
On Dec. 27, 2022, the North Bay Business Journal ran a letter from Andrew Smith (“Clarifying some issues about Sonoma Clean Power electricity delivery”), asking a number of questions about how Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) operates. This letter has given me a chance to revisit a number of...
Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs
The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
Youth community center in Richmond, California, becomes a ‘resilience hub’
At RYSE Commons, a youth community center in Richmond, California, young people gather to make art, play basketball, take classes, and hang out. It’s an institution that community members trust and depend on. So Shina Robinson of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network says it’s the ideal place to create...
If You Live in the Bay Area, You Just Got an Extension To File Your Federal Income Taxes
Almost two weeks into the onslaught of rain and wind, more than a dozen California residents have lost their lives, and the damage now exceeds $1 billion. On Monday, leaders at the city, state and federal levels all declared states of emergency, with Mayor London Breed’s proclamation retroactive to Dec. 31.
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
Mary’s Pizza Shack to close Dixon, Novato, Napa locations due to rising costs, declining revenue
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week it will permanently close its Dixon, Novato and Napa locations with declining revenue and rising food and labor costs driving part of the decision. The company announced the closures in a Facebook post, saying it was a “necessary action” despite hoping to keep...
California Storm Updates: New Evacuation Orders Issued, More Rain Expected
Much of California remains under flood watch following deadly storms over the weekend.
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO
Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery picks new general manager
Stephanie Wycoff has returned to Gary Farrell Winery in Healdsburg, this time as general manager. Wycoff now oversees operations, brand sales and marketing, and direct-to-consumer programs for the 40-year-old winery. During her previous stint in 2012–2017, Wycoff was director of consumer sales and marketing. “We’re excited for the next...
CalFresh recipients can apply to get food replaced lost during power outage
(KTXL) — People who have CalFresh benefits can get some of their food replaced if they lost food due to the power outages in the region. A form will need to be completed, signed and turned in, which includes contact information, a short description of how the food was lost and the date and time […]
Alameda County will distribute 500 tents to homeless people impacted by the storm
In a sign of the devastating impact of the relentless rainstorms on homeless residents, Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed. While the county’s street health workers often supply tents to individuals in need, this “larger-scale distribution is unique to this...
SMART lands more funding for commuter line projects; Santa Rosa gets 4 electric buses
Two North Bay public transportation projects will receive $4.8 million in federal transit and infrastructure funds, including $1.8 million for design work to extend the next Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit section 5 miles from Windsor to Healdsburg, and $3 million for the purchase of four all-electric buses for Santa Rosa Transit’s CityBus program.
