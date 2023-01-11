ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Side residents concerned about Chicago police officer's ties to Proud Boys

There was a serious discussion Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood about allegations of racist cops and how they're being handled by the Chicago Police Department.

"Most of our community members don't want to talk to the police because they don't trust the police and this is a prime example," said Betha Burnell of Mothers on a Mission.

Alderman Christ Taliaferro was invited to the Leaders Network monthly meeting. He serves as chairman of the City Council's Public Safety Committee. He told those gathered he will call for a hearing on this issue.

"In this specific case I believe the officer should have been fired," Taliaferro said.

"At a minimum the city council should hold hearings and investigate the level of influence these extremist organizations have inside the Chicago Police Department," said Pastor Marshall Hatch, New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

"If this is true that there are connections to these organizations that will once again push that trust back and make it very difficult for good policing," said Pastor Tim Hoekstra, Suburban Life Community Church.

According to the department, Officer Robert Bakker is now serving a 120 day suspension after an inspector general's report revealed he lied to investigators about contact with the Proud Boys, an extremist organization.

Southern Poverty Law Center sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Superintendent David Brown, saying in part, "We also believe Bakker should have been fired for his active participation in extremist activities - and then lying about it."

A statement from CPD reads in part, "A thorough investigation was initiated into the allegations against Officer Robert Bakker. He was given a 120 day suspension following the conclusion of the investigation and is currently serving the suspension. If any information leading to new allegations in this case becomes available, it will be investigated."

ABC7 tried to contact Officer Bakker, but were not able to. He is expected to return to his job in the coming weeks.

