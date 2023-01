Buy Now The Frederick Planning Commission has approved a 34-unit residential building at 43 E. South St. in Frederick. Staff photo by Bill Green

A residential project in downtown Frederick will be allowed to move forward, despite concerns from officials and neighbors about the impact it could have on parking in the neighborhood.

The city’s Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday night to approve a final site plan for Cannon Hill Apartments, a project that would bring 34 multifamily units to a site on East South Street.