Read full article on original website
Related
8 must-read books in early 2023
Whether you've made a resolution to read more or just want to refresh your to-be-read, the new year is a great time to figure out your upcoming book schedule. Luckily, 2023 promises to be a fantastic year for book lovers, with plenty of new releases and highly anticipated returns to look forward to. Here are a few options worth considering: January: Ghost Music by An Yu (Jan. 10) If you enjoyed An Yu's enchanting debut novel Braised Pork, her follow-up should definitely be on your TBR. In Ghost Music, Yu tells a semi-surreal tale of music and mysterious mushrooms centered around Song Yan, a former...
18 books to look out for in 2023, according to local experts
We asked the staff at Harvard Book Store, Trident Booksellers & Café, Porter Square Books, Frugal Bookstore, and Brookline Booksmith for the titles they are most excited to read in 2023 so far. The year is just getting underway and, already, there are plenty of new books to be...
anothermag.com
The Photo Books of 2023: Upcoming Titles You Can’t Miss
The French poet Stéphane Mallarmé once prophetically claimed: “Everything good will sooner or later end up in a book.” The same can be said for good photographs. Nothing tells 1,000 words better than a photo book, that perfect combination of photography, design and narrative. Readers certainly won’t be left wanting in 2023, with everything from blockbuster retrospectives to vernacular curiosities to add to the to-be-read pile. With the year now underway, here is a selection of the hottest forthcoming photo books you can’t miss.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
bookriot.com
The Best Mystery Books: 2023 Upcoming Titles
There are plenty of exciting new book releases to look forward to in 2023, particularly when it comes to mystery novels. While the upcoming year is set to bring plenty of highly anticipated new titles to shelves from across all genres, including sci-fi, fantasy, romance, and nonfiction, it will be a particularly rich year for some of the best mystery books. 2023 promises pulse-pounding murder mysteries and cozy whodunits. You’re sure to find a title that suits your interest on this list.
Marconews.com
Bookworm: ‘Enslaved’ is for history lovers
“Enslaved: The Sunken History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade”. A good story requires lots of switchbacks. It’s boring if it moves too smoothly without a hitch. No, you need a detour or two, a couple of switchbacks, a pothole in the road to make the story interesting, and a good meander to smooth it out. Even so, as in the new book “Enslaved” by Simcha Jacobovici & Sean Kingsley, sometimes, the story is a wreck.
Review: Spellbinding ‘Saint Omer’ straddles truth, fiction
First, the real-life facts of the case, more shocking than you’ll find in most fiction: In November 2013, a mother took a train from Paris to the northern French coast, along with her 15-month old daughter. She checked into a hotel, walked down to the water at night, fed the hungry child, and left her to drown at high tide.
Kirkus Reviews
2023 Preview: Teen & YA Books
By the looks of things so far, this year is shaping up to be a memorable one for teen literature, with intriguing new releases by beloved established writers and exciting debut authors alike. Here are 10 upcoming releases you won’t want to miss. Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by...
Opinion: Exploring Wokeness: The History and Implications of Being Woke
The Oxford English Dictionary defines "woke" as "an alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The Merriam-Webster dictionary, on the other hand, defines it as “engaged and active in social justice issues.” So, what does that mean?
booklistqueen.com
34 Brilliant Books About the 1930s
Discover the best books about the 1930s, a decade of great upheaval spanning from the Great Depression and the start of World War II. When you think about the 1930s, you think of a world on the brink. Between the Great Depression and the start of the Second World War, the 1930s saw life move away from the joys of the Roaring Twenties into the chaos of the 1940s.
The Year of the Cat by Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett review – reflections on the feline
An affecting memoir that uses cats and our attitudes towards them to explore PTSD, separation, love and family
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Houston Chronicle
Janet Malcolm, chronicler of psychiatry, shied away from self-analysis
- - - "I cannot write about myself as I write about the people I have written about as a journalist," Janet Malcolm conceded in an essay titled "Thoughts on Autobiography From an Abandoned Autobiography." The line is quoted in her daughter Anne's afterword to "Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory," Malcolm's posthumously published not-quite memoir.
newbooksnetwork.com
Reading Texts and Narrating History
"The close attention required for editing and translating gives Olivelle an unparalleled understanding of the texts and inspires numerous articles and essays contained in this volume that draw out key ideas and insights from those same sources. Only careful philological editing and the hard, interpretive choices of translation enable progress in our historical understanding of India. Among the advances that philology makes possible is an improved sense of chronology in ancient India. Although uncertain chronologies still pose challenges for this period, readers are invited to note how often Olivelle makes arguments based on historical simultaneity or sequence. His feel for the texts and his scrutiny of the historical markers in them enables him to place ideas, institutions, and authors in plausible chronological contexts. Taken together, Olivelle’s many editions and translations function as both the foundation and the justification for the shorter writings in this volume. In addition to questions of social history and material culture, the volume also addresses the subject of law, affirming that law in India has a history. Olivelle practices enabling scholarship, a form of academic work that makes other scholarship possible. It opens conversations rather than closing them, and it invites instead of concluding." ̶̶ Donald R. Davis, Jr.
bookriot.com
Nonfiction Sub-Genre Primer
As a fan of all sorts of nonfiction, I’ve often found myself in conversation with folks who insist they’re not interested in anything but novels. Often, those folks are my mom. I can’t even count the number of times I’ve recommended a book to her, only to have...
bookriot.com
Elizabeth Bennet Lives: Literary Present Tense
At a literary site like Book Riot, we typically describe events in fiction in present tense, as if they are happening now. This is called literary present tense and is used regardless of the tense in which the text is written. Pride and Prejudice is written in past tense, but to describe the novel, I’d say, “Elizabeth Bennet lives in Hertfordshire.” Literary present tense may seem baffling because many books take place over a long period. Many novels are written primarily in the past tense or switch between tenses. Literary present tense makes discussions of books less confusing and keeps them fresh and relevant.
The best recent poetry – review roundup
The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy (Galley Beggar, £14.99) A translation of the third part of the Tirukkural, one of the earliest works of Tamil poetry. As Kandasamy explains, Tamil poetry has long been sidelined within Indian culture, with the explicit content of The Book of Desire attracting much moralising censorship down the centuries. The text bristles with electrifying encounters, dramas of social shame and separation, and solitary longing (“I swim the rough seas / of sexual desire, I see / no shore – in the dead / of night, I am alone”). The poem’s treatment of caste in a Brahmin world (“all lives are equal by birth”) is also bold. Kandasamy’s pellucid translation is a radically decolonising and feminist gesture, and an important moment for Tamil poetry in English.
Colleen Hoover apologises for ‘tone-deaf’ colouring book based on domestic violence novel
Bestselling author Colleen Hoover has apologised after she announced plans to publish a colouring book based on one of her bestselling novels about domestic violence. The US author of It Ends With Us announced The Official It Ends With Us Coloring Book on social media on Thursday. But after a furious backlash from readers, she apologised that same day, writing that she could “absolutely see” how the idea was “tone-deaf”. She said her publishers would not be proceeding with the book.
Seven Books for Self-Improvement
As a writer, I deeply value the importance of reading in my life. In school, I did not enjoy reading because that usually meant being tested, and I was a poor test taker. To this day, I cannot retrieve facts or knowledge under pressure. I prefer to read non-fiction because I love to learn, particularly about relationships, psychology, spirituality, food, and self-study. Reading is great year-round, but I find it especially nice to snuggle up with a comfy blanket and read during the cold winter months.
booktrib.com
Spring 2023 Novels Centering Brave Women, Veiled Pasts and the Periphery of History
Many readers asked me why I chose to write historical fiction at the events I attended last year. I didn’t have enough time to elaborate, but if I could, I would trace back to my childhood in China, where I first encountered the genre. Growing up there, I perceived...
Comments / 0