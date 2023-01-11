ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

The Dolphins Have A Surprise Starting QB This Weekend

Bridgewater could be called upon should something happen to Skylar Thompson, but the team is preparing to go with Thompson at the helm. Thompson has started two games for the Dolphins this season. His first career start came against the Minnesota Vikings but was relieved by Bridgewater after suffering a...
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game

On Thursday evening, the Miami Heat are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Florida. For the game, they will be without center Dewayne Dedmon, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that he has been suspended. Charania: "Miami’s Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended one game, in consultation with the...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Siakam scores 35, Raptors beat Hornets for 3rd straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Scottie Barnes added 21 and the Toronto Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Charlotte Hornets 124-114 on Thursday night. Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and O.G. Anunoby had 15 as the Raptors...
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Thursday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are giving Antetokounmpo the night off on the second end of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (ankle) and Joe Ingles (injury management) have also been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton will have more opportunities on offense as starters. There will also be larger roles for Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jordan Nwora.
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

Heat Still Believing a 2nd-Half Run Is Possible This Season

MIAMI (AP) — The starting lineup changes almost daily. The leading scorer has various aches and pains, the leading rebounder has a bad wrist, the assist leader is dealing with knee soreness and the team’s 3-point record-holder is wearing a cast on his shooting hand. Plus, almost every...
MIAMI, FL
WTOP

Bills face AFC East rival Dolphins in wild-card playoff

MIAMI (9-8) at BUFFALO (13-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Dolphins 8-8-1; Buffalo 8-8. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 61-52-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Dolphins 32-29 on Dec. 17 in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Jets 11-6; Bills beat Patriots 35-23. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (25t), PASS...
MIAMI, FL

