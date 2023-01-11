Read full article on original website
Worst-Dressed Celebrities on Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet, According to Twitter
The stars were aligned for the 2023 Golden Globes, with numerous celebrities attending the event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, not all of them received rave reviews — at least on the red carpet, according to Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans and social media users were quick to make comparisons across the spectrum of fashion. More conscious-minded social media savants incorporated critiques based on knowledge of brand contracts and synonymity with certain celebrities. Still, others opted to go for traditional hard critiques based on elements like color, fit, style. Below, discover the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes, according to...
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Golden Globes 2023: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes are officially here, which means celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet for the first awards ceremony of the year.After a hiatus last year, we expect this year’s ceremony to return more glamorous and glitzy than ever, with Hollywood’s biggest names set to arrive on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in all manners of show-stopping looks on Tuesday 10 January.From Laverne Cox to Zanna Roberts Rassi, these are the best red carpet looks at the 2023 Golden Globes.Laverne CoxCox, who is hosting red carpet coverage ahead of this year’s awards...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2023 Golden Globes
Some of Hollywood's most famous couples attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, including Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, who are expecting twins.
Salma Hayek & Jessica Chastain Accidentally Twinning On the Golden Globes Red Carpet Might Be Our Favorite Fashion Moment Yet
Between stylists, makeup artists, and hairstylists, it takes quite a village to get a star ready for a big red carpet like the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. In this year’s 80th edition, it turns out two villages had quite similar visions for actresses Salma Hayek and Jessica Chastain who were almost twinning on the carpet. Hayek, who is attending the big night to celebrate her latest movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish‘s Best Picture – Animated nomination, wore a crystal-encrusted, golden gown and it’s easily one of our favorite looks from the star to date. Hayek let her dress...
Billy Porter resurrects tuxedo gown on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet
He knows how to strike a pose. Billy Porter is known for his glamorous red carpet looks, and he did not disappoint on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday. The 53-year-old Tony winner, who’s a presenter at this year’s ceremony, went viral in 2019 when he showed up at the Oscars in a velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. And four year later, he resurrected the look for the Globes, opting for a strikingly similar style by the same designer in fuchsia. “Pose” creator Ryan Murphy, who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award during the ceremony, said during his acceptance speech that...
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
Nicole Ari Parker Slips on Ugg Boots With Two-Tone Blazer Minidress for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicole Ari Parker looked effortlessly chic while filming scenes for “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Jan. 4. The “Sex in the City” spinoff series is reportedly returning to HBO Max for a second season. Parker was all smiles as she strutted through the streets of the Big Apple. To combat the chilly winter temperatures, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star bundled up in a light gray ankle-length puffer coat. She kept the outerwear open to help...
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Jane Fonda Takes Charge in Black and Gold Versace Suit and Black Suede Ankle Boots at ’80 For Brady’ World Premiere
Jane Fonda made a sharp appearance at 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival for the world premiere of “80 For Brady” at Palm Springs High School in Palm Springs, Calif. yesterday. Joined by the likes of Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field, Fonda styled an all-black suit and matching black footwear. The activist’s look was comprised of a fitted black Versace blazer featuring a decorative gold button with the Italian designer brand’s logo embossed on the metal adornment. The garment was worn overtop an iridescent sequined blouse and paired with plain black trousers. Women’s suits emerged in the early 1900s during...
Dixie D’Amelio Goes Rad for Plaids in Coat Dress and Boots at Variety Entertainment Summit 2023
Dixie D’Amelio popped in plaids for the 2023 Variety Entertainment Summit this weekend. D’Amelio attended the occasion with her father, Marc D’Amelio, to discuss their growth from Dixie’s social media into their program “The D’Amelio Show” and company D’Amelio Brands. The TikTok influencer arrived to speak at the summit in Las Vegas alongside her father, sharply dressed in a red plaid minidress. Her coat-style piece featured a woolen texture with a geometric blue and brown print. A folded pointed collar, long sleeves and a row of glossy caramel-toned buttons completed the piece. D’Amelio’s ensemble was finished with crystal-lined huggie hoop earrings. For footwear, D’Amelio...
Alexandra Daddario Styles Blazer Dress With Sheer Lace Trousers & Stilettos on ‘James Corden’
Alexandra Daddario sat down for an interview alongside fellow actor and “The Batman” star Paul Dano on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The actress donned a sharp menswear-inspired ensemble. Daddario spoke about her show “Ann Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and her many run-ins with magic during the interview. The “True Detective” star wore an oversized black blazer dress by Saint Laurent with broad squared-off shoulders. The blazer jacket was paired with black sheer lace trousers, also by Saint Laurent, that featured a sprawling floral motif. Taking the minimalist route, Daddario sported simple diamond studs that upped the glam factor. On her feet, Daddario...
Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Hidden Heels for ‘CBS Morning’
Drew Barrymore visited Times Square in New York yesterday to sit down with “CBS Morning.” Barrymore suited up in a navy blue getup made up of a double-breasted blazer atop a blue satin blouse with high-waist wide-leg pants by Moschino. To bring some more color to the outfit, she wore a navy blue, red and white scarf as a stylish accessory. The “Charlie’s Angel” alum paired her autumn blonde hair with her glam which mainly consisted of rosy cheeks and glossy pink lipstick. Her heels were hidden underneath the wide-leg pants, but she likely selected platform heels for this look. The platform profile...
