In terms of underground-turned-mainstream success in rap music over the last few years, few stars have been able to leverage their fame in the way that NBA YoungBoy has. With a devout following of millions of fans across the globe, NBA YoungBoy's success has been derived from hit tracks such as "Make No Sense," "Slime Belief," and "No Smoke." He has garnered features from the likes of Juice WRLD, Tyler, The Creator, Nicki Minaj, and more.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO