Golden Globes 10 best dressed: Dazzling red carpet looks from Angela Bassett, Jessica Chastain

Days of heavy rain and a water-logged red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills didn't dampen celebrity fashion at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

Glitzy Hollywood glamour made a stylish return a year after the plug was pulled on the awards show amid scandal over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's questionable ethical practices and conspicuously white voting body . The jury's still out on the show itself, but one thing's for certain: The red-carpet looks didn't disappoint.

Take a starstruck gander at the 10 best looks of the night, from Angela Bassett , Jessica Chastain , Billy Porter and more.

Jessica Chastain

Leave it to Oscar-winning actress and real-life Disney princes Chastain to make a spider web look positively dreamy. She slayed in a sparkling, form-fitting, web-patterned Oscar de La Renta gown.

Angela Bassett

Yes, QUEEN. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star and nominee glittered like the star she is in a sequined silver Pamella Roland gown with matching jeweled clutch, accented in dripping diamond jewelry and swept hair. Let's have her wearing gold come Oscars time, shall we?

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Winning looks good on Ralph! Hot off her Emmy win for "Abbott Elementary" (and that night's amazing acceptance speech), the GoldenGlobe nominee looked dazzling in high-neck sequined royal purple gown by Aliétte.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Golden Globe nominee put the nepotism baby discourse to bed in a strapless black Safiyaa jumpsuit and matching Valentino black lace cape fit for Hollywood royalty.

Billy Porter

As sure a thing as death and taxes is Porter bringing the drama on a red carpet with striking outside-the-box formalwear. The "Pose" star did not disappoint or bore in a Christian Siriano velvet fuchsia tuxedo-gown with matching bow tie and sparkling silver platform shoes. Slay.

Quinta Brunson

The Emmy-winning star and creator of "Abbott Elementary" brought equal parts drama and glamour in a playful Christian Siriano black and hot pink mermaid gown with a dramatic tulle fishtail.

Julia Garner

The Emmy-winning actress looked miles away from her "Ozark" character in tiered, floor-length, baby-pink tulle, with cascading rhinestone accents and a matching diamond necklace – like the world's chicest Gucci cupcake liner.

Colman Domingo

The star of "Euphoria," "Fear the Walking Dead" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" looked suave dripping in black diamonds in a bling-studded black Dolce & Gabbana suit and bowtie with matching silver-tone and black diamond jewelry.

Jenna Ortega

The "Wednesday" star looked young and ethereal in a flowy, nude Gucci gown we'd love to see her perform her viral Wednesday Addams dance in.

Tyler James Williams

Men, take a lesson – this is how to win the red carpet. Not with a same-old boring black-and-white tux, but with creative panache, like this "Abbott Elementary" star's patterned blue-striped and tie-dye Amiri suit with jeweled accents.

