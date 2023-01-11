Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

Read full article on original website
Coroner: At least 4 killed in Alabama county hit by tornado
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Coroner: At least 4 killed in Alabama county hit by tornado. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Mason City woman honored for fighting human trafficking in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented awards on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking to outstanding community members combating human trafficking across the state on Thursday at the Iowa Capitol Building. Governor Reynolds signed a proclamation in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness...
Minnesota law enforcement make 2,200 DWI arrests over holiday enforcement campaign
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota law enforcement kept roads safe over the holiday season by making 2,228 DWI arrests, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). Troopers, deputies, and police officers statewide participated in the holiday campaign from Nov. 23 through Dec. 31,...
Hawaii stops prosecuting elders who protested telescope
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s new attorney general said Tuesday more than two dozen elders won’t be subject to another round of prosecutions for blocking a road three years ago to prevent the construction of a new telescope on a mountain summit many Native Hawaiians consider sacred. Law...
Florida-bound Amtrak train delayed for almost a day
SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida-bound Amtrak passenger train that started in Virginia was delayed for almost a day by the derailment of a freight train and a crew change, stranding hundreds of passengers in rural South Carolina for hours with few options. The trip on the southbound Amtrak...
New push to restrict abortions to be introduced in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced Wednesday that she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy.
Series of drenching California storms put dent in drought
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Atmospheric rivers pounding California since late last year have coated mountains with a full winter’s worth of snow and begun raising reservoir levels — but experts say it will take much more precipitation to reverse the effects of years of drought. The U.S....
Walz signs 1st bill passed by lawmakers in 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota.
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
A dabble with ice overnight
It’s not much, but it also never takes much to make things slippery. Heads up for a light band of freezing rain that cuts over SE Minnesota. Impacts are a bit more prominent off our northern edge. Locally, a faint glaze of ice is possible. A few snowflakes mix in, with minimal accumulation.
