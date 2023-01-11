Former Texas police officer executed for masterminding murder-for-hire plot that killed wife nearly 30 years ago

Read full article on original website
Mayor: Man who shot and killed 13-year-old is DC government employee
Members of a Northeast D.C. community are still demanding the name of a man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into cars. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed Wednesday that the man works for the D.C. government. Bowser weighed in after meeting with school officials about the safety...
‘Idiot with a gun’ wounds 3 in DC, including 2 kids getting off Metrobus
Three people, including two children, were shot in Northwest D.C., following a fight on a Metrobus that spilled on to the street, police said Wednesday night. It happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Fort Stevens. The fight started inside a full 54 bus heading northbound on 14th Street.
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appoints one of his chief GOP benefactors, Pete Ricketts, to Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen appoints one of his chief GOP benefactors, Pete Ricketts, to Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Latest Taft Bridge suicide shows ‘urgency’ to add barriers, DC leaders say
After the second suicide at Northwest D.C.’s William Howard Taft Bridge in less than a year, the District Department of Transportation reacted publicly Wednesday, assuring that suicide prevention barriers would be installed there soon. “Yesterday’s loss underscores the urgency in our work to add suicide barriers to the Taft...
Big bargains coming for ‘Restaurant Week’ in DC area
As local restaurants continue to recover from the pandemic, they are looking forward to the extra traffic that will come with Restaurant Week, which runs all through next week in the D.C. region. “Next week’s going to be a very busy week for restaurants,” said Shawn Townsend, president of the...
DC council members move to override mayor’s veto of revised criminal code
Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the overhaul of D.C.’s criminal code, and now there’s a move in the council to override her veto. Bowser vetoed the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022 earlier in January, after the D.C. Council unanimously passed the bill last November. The revisions were shaped...
DC delegate urges National Zoo to rethink visitor pass policy
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking the Smithsonian National Zoo to reevaluate a policy that requires visitors to reserve entry passes ahead of time before entering the zoo. Norton said in a letter Monday to the zoo’s director, Dr. Brandie Smith, that she was concerned that the zoo’s website...
