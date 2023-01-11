ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
CoinDesk

Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com

With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report

A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
CNBC

Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
Benzinga

Best Crypto to Buy Now

Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
CoinDesk

Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance

Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...

