Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
CoinDesk
Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
CNBC
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
Benzinga
Best Crypto to Buy Now
Want to jump straight to the best crypto to buy now? BTC, ETH, LINK, MATIC, DOT, ROSE, RUNE and PUSH are top contenders and they are available on exchanges like Uphold, Binance and eToro. The cryptocurrency market appears to be in shambles. Crypto institutions have gone bankrupt, bad actors have...
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Rally May Be a Selling Opportunity, Says Bank of America
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Coinbase (COIN) consensus analyst revenue outlook for this year is still too rosy, says Bank of America’s Jason Kupferberg. He downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and cut his price target to $35 from $50.
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
