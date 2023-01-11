ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Two Former Mountaineers Commit to Liberty

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188Tqx_0kAMJJrf00

A pair of former Mountaineers find a new home

Former West Virginia offensive lineman Jordan White and receiver Reese Smith announced on Twitter their commitment to Liberty University on Tuesday night.

White made three starts in four appearances last season and was versatile along the offensive line. He made 11 appearances for his career, with all three starts coming in 2022, seeing action at both guard positions, right tackle and center.

Smith caught 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown last season and finished his Mountaineer career with 42 receptions for 457 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Parts Ways With Assistant Coach

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University announced that it has parted ways with assistant coach Larry Harrison. According to the release, “Harrison has spent the last 16 seasons on the Mountaineer basketball staff, including the last 13 as associate head coach. He was in his 24th season overall on Huggins’ coaching staff after spending eight seasons with him at Cincinnati.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season

Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Bridges praises hostile environment as “one of the best in our sport”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Decision on Jose Perez Announced

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the NCAA announced that Jose Perez will be not eligible to play for the Mountaineers this season. West Virginia appealed the NCAA’s initial decision for eligibility but the appeal has been denied. Instead, Perez will have to sit out this season and will be eligible to play next year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown on the Verge of Making Another Terrible Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following the 2021-2022 season, Neal Brown decided that it was finally time to hire a legitimate offensive coordinator to call plays for the Mountaineers by hiring Graham Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at USC prior to coming to Morgantown. “Since the end of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: The Big 12 is as advertised, so WVU has to change its ways

Big 12 play resumes tonight after the initial eight days and three games produced incredible combat and telling stats that define the competition. West Virginia came out 0-3, though, to dig a hole that won't be easy to escape. The work begins Wednesday against Baylor, which is also 0-3. But how much of this start is the result of being in the best conference in the country? How much has to do with the WVU and its shortcomings?
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Patriots Avenge Lone Loss

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots avenged their only loss of the season to University Tuesday night with a 30-point victory. Leading 42-24 at the half Park turned that into a 75-45 win. Alexis Bordas led the Patriots with 27 points , Lala Woods added 16, Seneca Heller had 12 and Sophie Abraham […]
WHEELING, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy