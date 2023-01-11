"General Motors on Wednesday announced that in 2022 it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the United States, making it the biggest automaker in the country. Toyota took the crown from GM back in 2021, but held onto it for less than two years. The Japanese automaker sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, which is down 9.6 percent from 2021. Shares of Toyota were down more than 1 percent following the release on Wednesday. GM, by comparison, saw its sales increase 2.5 percent from 2021. A big chunk of those gains came in the fourth quarter, as supply chain issues eased and sales shot...

