Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Still Paying The Price For Dropping Colorado, Canyon In 2012
At present, the Toyota Tacoma outsells GM’s midsize pickups, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, by a significant margin. The reasons behind the gap are varied, but one of the reasons has to be GM’s decision to drop the Colorado and Canyon nameplates in 2012. So then –...
General Motors Seizes Crown From Toyota as America's Biggest Automaker
"General Motors on Wednesday announced that in 2022 it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the United States, making it the biggest automaker in the country. Toyota took the crown from GM back in 2021, but held onto it for less than two years. The Japanese automaker sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, which is down 9.6 percent from 2021. Shares of Toyota were down more than 1 percent following the release on Wednesday. GM, by comparison, saw its sales increase 2.5 percent from 2021. A big chunk of those gains came in the fourth quarter, as supply chain issues eased and sales shot...
insideevs.com
US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022
General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
Dodge Challenger Trounces Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro Sales Again in 2022
DodgeDodge's muscle car had a good year, selling 55,060 units versus comparatively paltry Camaro and Mustang sales.
Ford F-150 Lightning laps the field as EVs dominate vehicle of the year winners
Electric vehicles dominated the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, winning two of the three, the jury of journalists that presents the awards announced Wednesday. The electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 were named truck and utility vehicle of the year, respectively. Car of the year...
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
1 American Automaker Pioneered the Pickup Truck 10 Years Before Any of Its Competitors
You might be surprised by who has survived the longest in the pickup truck market. The post 1 American Automaker Pioneered the Pickup Truck 10 Years Before Any of Its Competitors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Shows Off Future Chevy Truck Sketches
The Chevy truck lineup has undergone some pretty extensive updates as of late, with several different models getting either a full refresh or a whole new generation. Now, we’re taking a look at Chevy’s design inspiration with these future Chevy truck concept sketches. Recently posted to social media...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue
GM has released a service update for the GMC Sierra related to an icing issue for the pickup’s charge air cooler. This issue may occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein ice or sludge accumulates...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Orders Will Open
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut last September, with GM pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes new vehicle styling, a fully overhauled cabin, new tech bits, and powertrain updates to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when orders for the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will open up.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Ford Maverick Pickup In The U.S.
GM Authority has exclusively learned that General Motors is currently benchmarking the Ford Maverick pickup truck. At present, GM does not offer any model that directly competes with the Ford Maverick in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Benchmarking is a common practice among major makes in the automotive industry, with...
GM Faces a Brutal Year
A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
electrek.co
Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike
Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
Autoblog
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
MotorAuthority
2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines
Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Carscoops
Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package
Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds
What extra small SUVs do the reviewers at Edmunds recommend for 2023? The post The 5 Best Extra Small SUVS for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GMC Ranks High In J.D. Power Winter 2023 U.S. Website Study
As more and more new car shoppers go online to find their next ride, automakers must provide those customers with the right digital tools and website experience. Now, according to a recent report, it looks as though GMC is doing the right thing when it comes to its online presence.
How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News
The Chevy Bolt was already a great EV, but according to U.S. News it is now even better. What was upgraded on the Bolt? The post How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Running At Just Under 60 Days Supply At End Of November 2022
The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic and largely negative impact on production, resulting in low vehicle inventory and sales volumes. As new customers began to look for new vehicles, production output wasn’t nearly high enough to meet demand, resulting in record-low inventory levels and a subsequent increase in prices. More recently, however, Chevy new vehicle inventory has improved to just under the 60-day supply mark as of the end of November 2022.
Comments / 0