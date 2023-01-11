ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gmauthority.com

GM Still Paying The Price For Dropping Colorado, Canyon In 2012

At present, the Toyota Tacoma outsells GM’s midsize pickups, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon, by a significant margin. The reasons behind the gap are varied, but one of the reasons has to be GM’s decision to drop the Colorado and Canyon nameplates in 2012. So then –...
Cheddar News

General Motors Seizes Crown From Toyota as America's Biggest Automaker

"General Motors on Wednesday announced that in 2022 it delivered 2.2 million vehicles in the United States, making it the biggest automaker in the country. Toyota took the crown from GM back in 2021, but held onto it for less than two years. The Japanese automaker sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022, which is down 9.6 percent from 2021. Shares of Toyota were down more than 1 percent following the release on Wednesday. GM, by comparison, saw its sales increase 2.5 percent from 2021.  A big chunk of those gains came in the fourth quarter, as supply chain issues eased and sales shot...
insideevs.com

US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022

General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
AOL Corp

Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Shows Off Future Chevy Truck Sketches

The Chevy truck lineup has undergone some pretty extensive updates as of late, with several different models getting either a full refresh or a whole new generation. Now, we’re taking a look at Chevy’s design inspiration with these future Chevy truck concept sketches. Recently posted to social media...
gmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For GMC Sierra Charge Air Cooler Icing Issue

GM has released a service update for the GMC Sierra related to an icing issue for the pickup’s charge air cooler. This issue may occur when driving in extremely cold weather. The problem: certain units of the GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit a condition wherein ice or sludge accumulates...
gmauthority.com

Here’s When 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Orders Will Open

The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut last September, with GM pulling the sheets on a full model refresh that includes new vehicle styling, a fully overhauled cabin, new tech bits, and powertrain updates to boot. Now, GM Authority has learned when orders for the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD will open up.
gmauthority.com

GM Benchmarking Ford Maverick Pickup In The U.S.

GM Authority has exclusively learned that General Motors is currently benchmarking the Ford Maverick pickup truck. At present, GM does not offer any model that directly competes with the Ford Maverick in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Benchmarking is a common practice among major makes in the automotive industry, with...
24/7 Wall St.

GM Faces a Brutal Year

A recession will drag down car sales in 2023, as recessions always do, which in turn is likely to trigger earnings losses.
electrek.co

Lectric eBikes reveals specs and shocking low price on its new electric trike

Phoenix-based electric bike company Lectric eBikes has been a consistent price leader in the electric bike industry. Now the company has just let it slip that they’re working on an electric trike that will be launched at an unbelievably low price. Badging on the three-wheeler seems to point to a new product in the XP line known as the Lectric XP Trike.
Autoblog

Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it

Electric cars are changing the way we shop for and purchase vehicles, and dealerships are scrambling to adapt. When Elon Musk's Tesla started selling its cars through stores rather than dealerships a decade ago, the industry was skeptical of the move. The dealership model, in which retailers buy from automakers and sell vehicles to consumers, has been protected for nearly a century by robust franchise laws. It's how you sold cars in America.
MotorAuthority

2024 Porsche 911, rotary engine's return: Car News Headlines

Porsche is working on an update for the 911, and a new could be engine on the way for the Carrera models, which include the base Carrera, plus sportier S, 4S, and GTS versions. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a Carrera Cabriolet with most of the camouflage removed.
Carscoops

Dealer Seemingly Shamed Into Advertising Corvette Z06 For MSRP After Adding $100,000 Protection Package

Greedy dealer markups on desirable cars are all over the map but some brands are coming down on the practice. One Chevrolet dealership in Florida seemed to have a workaround for its in-stock Corvette Z06. Days later, the price has mysteriously been posted at MSRP online. Was the dealer shamed into offering the car for what Chevrolet says that customers should be able to buy it for? Here are the facts for you to decide on.
gmauthority.com

GMC Ranks High In J.D. Power Winter 2023 U.S. Website Study

As more and more new car shoppers go online to find their next ride, automakers must provide those customers with the right digital tools and website experience. Now, according to a recent report, it looks as though GMC is doing the right thing when it comes to its online presence.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Running At Just Under 60 Days Supply At End Of November 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic and largely negative impact on production, resulting in low vehicle inventory and sales volumes. As new customers began to look for new vehicles, production output wasn’t nearly high enough to meet demand, resulting in record-low inventory levels and a subsequent increase in prices. More recently, however, Chevy new vehicle inventory has improved to just under the 60-day supply mark as of the end of November 2022.

