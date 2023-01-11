SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 5)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi

Following the holiday break, teams around Iowa returned to the mats to begin the final push toward the state wrestling championships.

Many opened 2023 with dual before competing in tournaments over the recent weekend.

Here is a look at the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings with all three classifications compiled into one:

1. Southeast Polk (Last week No. 1)

The Rams went to Wisconsin and showed just how strong they are competing at the Cheesehead Invitational. They placed third in the 39-team field, with Carter Pearson and Wil Oberbroeckling each finishing second.

2. Waverly-Shell Rock (LW No. 5)

It was a strong performance for the Go-Hawks at The Clash, as they topped fellow Iowa program Osage and placed second in their bracket overall. Ryder Block led the team with five pins, while McCrae Hagarty, Jake Walker and Bas Diaz all registered four each.

3. Osage (LW No. 2)

The Green Devils were one of those Iowa teams who went north to The Clash in Wisconsin, finishing with a 4-2 record in duals against the likes of Joliet out of Illinois, Waverly-Shell Rock and three Minnesota schools. Nick Fox had five falls, while Barrett Muller and Blake Fox each recorded four.

4. Fort Dodge (LW No. 3)

A runner-up trophy came back with the Dodgers from the Jack Mendenhall Invitational, as they were only behind Ankeny. Fort Dodge just clipped the likes of Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley and Iowa City High in the team standings despite missing top contender Koy Davidson. Dru Ayala, Damarion Ross and Dreshaun Ross all came home with first place finishes, while Cal Hartman was third.

5. Ankeny (LW No. 9)

A big start to the new year for the Hawks, as they scored over 200 points to claim top honors at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational. Ankeny held off the likes of Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Prairie and West Des Moines Valley. Seven wrestlers were in the Top-3 for the Hawks, with Ben Hansen and Jace Anderson claiming titles. Teagen Peiffer and Will Hinrichs were each second, while Truman Folkers, JJ Maihan and Cade Bennethum placed third.

6. Waukee Northwest (LW No. 4)

The Wolves had some troubles with both Don Bosco and West Delaware, but most of the state can say the same. Waukee Northwest was third behind both at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational. Koufax Christensen, John King, Carter Freeman all picked up invite titles, with Cael Winter placing third.

7. Linn-Mar (LW No. 6)

The host Lions were perfect at their home duals, besting Mount Vernon in the finals. Tate Naaktgeboren recorded five falls and Brayden Parke, Kane Naaktgeboren, Austin Vandersee, Malik DeBow and Grant Kress each picked up four.

8. West Delaware (LW No. 7)

With nearly 200 points, West Delaware blew past Waukee Northwest, Davenport Assumption and Dallas Center-Grimes for second at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational. Will Ward remained unbeaten with a first-place finish, while Carter Turnis and Logan Peyton were each second. Brayden Maury, Carson Less and Jax Miller finished third.

9. Bettendorf (LW No. 8)

A win over Jackson County Central allowed Bettendorf to close out the action at The Clash strong, placing first in its bracket. Jake Knight and Lincoln Jipp led the way with three pins during the two-day event, as Knight had 29 team points.

10. Don Bosco (LW No. 10)

Another week, another team title for the Dons, as they won the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational over West Delaware, Waukee Northwest and others. Kyler Knaack remained perfect, winning gold, while Andrew Kimball, Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner each placed third.

11. Iowa City High (LW No. 11)

With Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter, City High knows they can score points in bunches. The Little Hawks were fifth overall at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational, as Cale Seaton, Arnold and Kueter all won titles with Kael Kurtz and Jake Mitchell securing silvers.

12. Notre Dame Burlington (LW No. 12)

Carter West, Isaiah Fenton and CJ Walrath all kept their perfect records intact by claiming titles at the Farr Jebens Invitational. Notre Dame Burlington was fourth overall in the team standings, as Kaiden Dietzenbach and CJ Davis also picked up titles.

13. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW No. 13)

Battling with Bondurant-Farrar all day, Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished second in the team standings at the Rollin Dyer Invitational, placing ahead of Glenwood and Humboldt. Ty Koedam and Garrett McHugh each claimed weight class titles.

14. Johnston (LW No. 14)

The Dragons were able to add the Allie Morrison Dual title to their season log, besting Webster City in a close contest in the finals. Johnston also had wins over the host, Marshalltown, along with Des Moines Roosevelt, North Polk and Cedar Falls.

15. North Scott (LW No. 15)

North Scott placed seventh in its bracket at the stacked Clash event. They earned dual wins over Rochester Mayo and Marian Central Catholic, with Dylan Marti recording four pins and AJ Petersen three.

16. Lisbon (LW No. 16)

Brandon Paez ran his record to 30-0 with a title at the 56th Annual Tripoli Invitational, helping Lisbon finish third overall. Heavyweight Wyatt Smith remained unbeaten, pinning his way to the crown, while Tiernan Boots and Indy Ferguson were each second.

17. Mount Vernon (LW No. 17)

After taking care of Western Dubuque, Clear Creek-Amana and Marion, Mount Vernon was unable to knock off Linn-Mar at the Linn-Mar Duals, finishing second. Both Klayten Perreault and Ethan Wood finished with four falls overall.

18. Crestwood (LW No. 19)

It was a welcoming home tournament for Crestwood, as they rolled to a first place finish at the Flanagan. Mitchell Schmauss, Cade Korsmo, Cole Butikofer, Brock Voyna and Drew Jackson all placed first, while Carter Schmauss and Cody Kerian earned silvers.

19. Cedar Rapids Prairie (LW NR)

It was a good start to 2023 for Prairie, as they were third overall at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational, finishing just ahead of both West Des Moines Valley and Iowa City High. Dylan Munson and Blake Giomio each finished second.

20. Bondurant Farrar (LW NR)

The Bluejays racked up 227.5 points to capture the Rollin Dyer Invitational over a strong field of teams. Connor Fiser and Maximus Riggins finished first, while Reid Foster was second. Quinten Fulton, Jack Lewis and Nolan Fellers were all third.

21. Nashua-Plainfield (LW No. 20)

Team gold came home with Nashua-Plainfield from the 56th Annual Tripoli Invitational, as Jayden Rinken, Nic Brase, Garret Rinken and Jackson Carey placed first, while Hayden Munn, Kendrick Huck, Eli Kalainoff and Titus Evans were third.

22. Indianola (LW No. 21)

Bowen Downey was first and Cael Meacham third for the Indians, as they finished sixth overall at the Jack Mendenhall Invitational.

23. Dallas Center-Grimes (LW No. 24)

It was a productive meet for the Mustangs, as they placed fifth overall at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational. Jacob Fistler claimed the 170-pound title while Ben Brushaber and Lane Nelson were each third.

24. Webster City (LW No. 25)

The Lynx honored their senior class with a North Central Conference dual win over Hampton-Dumont/CAL, avenging a loss suffered last year. They followed that up with a second place finish behind only Johnston at the Allie Morrison Duals.

25. Independence (LW No. 18)

During the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational, Independence tested itself against some of the best wrestlers in the state, placing seventh overall. Heavyweight Korver Hupke had the top individual performance, placing second.