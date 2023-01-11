Read full article on original website
Celtics injury report: Rob Williams added, Marcus Smart upgraded for Wednesday’s game against Pelicans
The Celtics could be getting back one starter while losing another for Wednesday’s matchup against the Pelicans. The team announced Tuesday that Robert Williams would be questionable for Wednesday’s matchup due to knee injury rehabilitation management. Marcus Smart was upgraded to questionable after missing Monday’s win over the Bulls.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
FOX Sports
Mitchell scores 46 in Utah return, but Jazz rally past Cavs
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 46 points in his return to Utah, but the Jazz rallied late behind Jordan Clarkson to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-114 on Tuesday night. Clarkson scored 32 points, including five 3-pointers, and poured in nine straight down the stretch to fuel...
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Donovan Mitchell put on a show in Utah, but the Jazz stole the W
Steph Curry returned to action, Donovan Mitchell returned to Utah, and the Los Angeles Clippers returned to their winning ways. Maybe. Let’s see if they can win more than one in a row after losing half a dozen straight. All of that and more, coming right up in today’s...
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Jordan Clarkson, Jazz outduel Donovan Mitchell, Cavs in homecoming
The Utah Jazz pulled off the biggest trade of the offseason when they sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a package headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. Many expected the Jazz to plummet down the standings as a result. However, on Tuesday night, the Jazz showed that they’re here to stay as plucky contenders for a playoff spot after they weathered a barrage from their old superstar, thanks to Jordan Clarkson’s fourth-quarter heroics.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Officially questionable Thursday
Rubio (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Portland. If Rubio is upgraded to available Thursday, he will likely play 12-15 minutes. However, if he is unable to suit up against the Trail Blazers, he should be able to make his season debut in Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
iheart.com
Magic Trick Trail Blazers
----- Franz Wagner scored a team-high 29 points and Paolo Banchero registered a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic earned a wire-to-wire victory 109-106 over the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday night at Moda Center. The Orlando Magic showed up in Portland and wasted little time...
Jayson Tatum Reveals He May Have To Miss Games Due To Finger Injury
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum may join teammate Jaylen Brown on the injury list, as revealed by the player after their win tonight.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out
Smart (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. Smart will miss a second straight game due to a left knee contusion. Wednesday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back set, but the point guard's availability for Thursday's game against the Nets remains unclear. Robert Williams (knee) is also out Wednesday, so Boston may roll out a starting lineup of Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams and Al Horford.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Returns to practice
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton (knee) practiced Tuesday, including significant 5-on-5 work, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton is still out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks due to right knee soreness. However, his return to practice is a good sign that he will be available soon. While Middleton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Miami, there is no set timetable for him to retake the court.
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Good to go
Rubio (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against Portland, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Rubio will make his season debut after finishing off his rehab. He's expected to log eight to 12 minutes off the bench, per Fedor, and the Cavs will be sure to keep a close eye on the guard as he eases his way back into game shape.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
CJ McCollum carries Pelicans into tilt vs. Pistons
The New Orleans Pelicans go from one extreme to the other in their current five-game road trip. The Boston Celtics
