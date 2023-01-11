ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

county17.com

4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Land Use Resolutions Presented to City Council

Two resolutions pertaining to land use in the City of Sheridan were presented to the Sheridan City Council at their most recent study session. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the first resolution pertains to an alleyway vacation. The second resolution Sanner addressed is for the Ali Minor Subdivision,...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Commissioners Approve Quarry Southwest of Sheridan

A Sheridan County resident has been given permission to quarry part of his own land. At last week’s Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting, commissioners approved a permit for William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off of Big Goose Road, and northwest of the Sheridan County Airport.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open

Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President

A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Energy Capital Economic Development hires Gillette local as new VP of operations

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mike Shober is the new vice president of operations for Energy Capital Economic Development, the organization announced today. Shober will support CEO Phil Christopherson in business retention, expansion, incubation, fundraising and property management, according to a news release. Shober has more than 25 years of experience...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction

An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Gail Greaves

Funeral services for Gail Greaves, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with paster John Beck officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Bond Modification Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Methamphetamine Distribution

A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant, Anthony Cash of Sheridan filed a motion to have his bond modified from $15,000 cash only to $15,000 cash or surety so that he would be able to make bond and attend substance abuse treatment through Volunteers of America. District Court Judge Darci Phillips, citing the nature of the crimes Cash has been charged with and his criminal history, denied the motion to modify the bond. Cash is behind held at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial.
SHERIDAN, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Russell K. Green

Funeral services for Russ Green, 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Monday at the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center with Pastor Dan Gay officiating. Donations in Russ’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Fairgrounds Foundation which he called “his sandbox” at 18 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Sixteen percent of the people helped by the Advocacy and Resource Center in 2022 were stalking victims

January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching

Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Ranchester Bridge crews return to work

Crews have returned to work on the bridge to Ranchester as of Jan. 10. The bridge was originally scheduled to be completed sometime before the end of 2022. Work on the bridge was postponed on Dec. 20, due to extreme low temperatures. Due to weather and other delays, the completion of the bridge has pushed back to the beginning of the summer season.
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs

The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
BUFFALO, WY

