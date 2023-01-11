Read full article on original website
county17.com
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
county17.com
City council expresses support of out-of-town retreat to discuss future, first time in years
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will likely hold its next multi-day retreat outside of Gillette following a need expressed by Mayor Shay Lundvall for the council to consider their future direction without distractions. “I think this is important because I think it’s something that- we’re rebuilding here,”...
Sheridan Media
Land Use Resolutions Presented to City Council
Two resolutions pertaining to land use in the City of Sheridan were presented to the Sheridan City Council at their most recent study session. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the first resolution pertains to an alleyway vacation. The second resolution Sanner addressed is for the Ali Minor Subdivision,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners Approve Quarry Southwest of Sheridan
A Sheridan County resident has been given permission to quarry part of his own land. At last week’s Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting, commissioners approved a permit for William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off of Big Goose Road, and northwest of the Sheridan County Airport.
Sheridan Media
Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open
Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
Sheridan Media
Concurrence Award for Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project Discussed at Council Study Session
A concurrence award through the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Main Street Dow to Burkitt Project was an item of discussion at Monday night’s Sheridan City Council study session. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the next two construction seasons, the Wyoming Department of Transportation...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President
A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
county17.com
Energy Capital Economic Development hires Gillette local as new VP of operations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mike Shober is the new vice president of operations for Energy Capital Economic Development, the organization announced today. Shober will support CEO Phil Christopherson in business retention, expansion, incubation, fundraising and property management, according to a news release. Shober has more than 25 years of experience...
buffalobulletin.com
Talking turkey: City of Buffalo considers ordinance that would ban feeding wild turkeys
The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys. Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people’s yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
Sheridan Media
Studies Are Underway To Remove Portions Of Concrete Chute Along Little Goose Creek
A waterway just north of downtown Sheridan was changed many years ago to prevent one problem, and it could be partially changed back to deal with some other problems. Currently, a 50-foot wide by 10- to 13-foot-high and 1,700 linear foot concrete chute is what allows the water in the Little Goose Creek to flow.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
Sheridan Media
Gail Greaves
Funeral services for Gail Greaves, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with paster John Beck officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Sheridan Media
Bond Modification Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Methamphetamine Distribution
A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant, Anthony Cash of Sheridan filed a motion to have his bond modified from $15,000 cash only to $15,000 cash or surety so that he would be able to make bond and attend substance abuse treatment through Volunteers of America. District Court Judge Darci Phillips, citing the nature of the crimes Cash has been charged with and his criminal history, denied the motion to modify the bond. Cash is behind held at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial.
buffalobulletin.com
Russell K. Green
Funeral services for Russ Green, 73-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Monday at the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center with Pastor Dan Gay officiating. Donations in Russ’s memory may be made to the Johnson County Fairgrounds Foundation which he called “his sandbox” at 18 Fairgrounds Road, Buffalo Wyoming 82834. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
Sheridan Media
Sixteen percent of the people helped by the Advocacy and Resource Center in 2022 were stalking victims
January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.
Sheridan Media
Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching
Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Ranchester Bridge crews return to work
Crews have returned to work on the bridge to Ranchester as of Jan. 10. The bridge was originally scheduled to be completed sometime before the end of 2022. Work on the bridge was postponed on Dec. 20, due to extreme low temperatures. Due to weather and other delays, the completion of the bridge has pushed back to the beginning of the summer season.
Wyoming man killed by falling tree
Crews from the Story Volunteer Fire Department were able to remove the tree and initiate life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
