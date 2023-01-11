ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinta Brunson Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy

By Jordan Moreau
 2 days ago
Quinta Brunson has won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, for her lead role in ABC workplace comedy “Abbott Elementary.” Later in the night, Brunson and the “Abbott Elementary” team also collected the win for comedy series.

“I have to say thank you to Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacher, my co-producers who are just incredible and support my vision,” Brunson said during her speech for winning lead comedy actress. “It’s just worth everything to be able to have two people support you. They’re very white men, and they said, ‘OK, Quinta.’ “They let me get away with a lot.”

Brunson, who created the series and serves as showrunner in addition to star, added with excitement, “Oh my god, my family is texting me right now. My husband, my wonderful, wonderful cast I love you guys so much. And I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for having you. I can’t believe I got to see one of my cast members win tonight. I’m just so happy to be here with you all. I feel like I’m missing someone, but I think I got it all my agents, my team, I love you so much. And my manager, thank you, I appreciate it. Have a good night, everybody thank you.”

“Abbott Elementary” is one of the few broadcast TV series to generate awards traction in recent years. In her remarks to reporters backstage, Brunson noted that “Abbott” was designed for broadcast from the start. She pointed in particular to “the multi-generational (viewing) factor — I love being able to have people who are able to laugh along with Janine. I like that kids are watching the show with their parents.”

This was the freshman year for creator and star Brunson at the Golden Globes ; Tuesday night’s awards show marked her first nomination and win at the Golden Globes. The ABC comedy is also up for television series, musical or comedy, supporting actor for Tyler James Williams and actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James.

At last year’s Emmy Awards, “Abbott Elementary” made a splash with six nominations, including outstanding comedy series and nods for the same four stars. Ralph went home with a win for supporting actress in a comedy, and Brunson won for comedy writing for the show’s pilot. The show’s casting director Wendy O’Brien also picked up a Creative Arts Emmy win for casting in a comedy series.

Brunson plays the ever-positive Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher at Philadelphia’s Willard R. Abbott Elementary School. Season 2 of the feel-good comedy debuted on Sept. 21, with its latest episode premiering on Wednesday.

Brunson beat fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

