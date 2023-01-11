Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana Democrats’ reaction mixed to Holcomb’s agenda
(The Center Square) – Indiana Democrats had some praise for Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb following this week’s state of the state address. They also had some criticism. Democratic House Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said he was happy to see Holcomb push for more education and health care funding, issues the minority party has long called for in the state. “The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” GiaQuinta...
Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good.
Refer to someone from Indiana as an “Indianan” and your ignorance might invoke an eye roll or a glare, but — if you’re really lucky — you’ll get a comedic interruption of an 1800s-era Indiana settler who’s just heard a knock at the door. This is the land of Hoosiers, after all. But there’s little consensus […] The post Where did ‘Hoosier’ come from? An Indiana bill seeks to answer that question for good. appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
warricknews.com
Holcomb outlines big spending plans for 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday rolled out proposals for several major funding increases in the next state budget, including paying for all K-12 textbooks, salary increases for state police troopers, and millions more for public health services in all 92 counties. The Republican governor announced his...
WIBC.com
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Lowering health care costs. Hospital costs could be coming down if a Hoosier group...
warricknews.com
Chief justice touts Indiana courts as engines of economic development
A continuing commitment to innovation and serving Hoosiers is making Indiana’s judiciary stronger than ever. That’s the message Chief Justice Loretta Rush delivered Wednesday in her ninth annual “State of the Judiciary” address to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate, and executive and judicial branch officials, assembled at the Statehouse in Indianapolis.
warricknews.com
5 environmental issues to watch for in Indiana’s 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — Renewable energy, climate change mitigation and ongoing efforts to improve statewide water quality are top issues for Indiana environmental advocates in the 2023 legislative session. Bills already filed by state lawmakers center around local water infrastructure, biofuel tax credits, confined feeding operations and solar panels. More bills...
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
warricknews.com
Indiana governor proposes an end to text book fees
INDIANAPOLIS — Mandy Allen, who has four children in public schools, is among parents across Indiana who resoundingly support Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to prohibit textbook and curriculum material fees being charged to families. Allen, a South Vermillion School Corp. school counselor, has two children in elementary, one...
warricknews.com
Rokita opposes governor's call to boost Indiana education funding
Attorney General Todd Rokita is splitting with Gov. Eric Holcomb and other fellow Statehouse Republicans by calling for no new education funding in the two-year state budget being crafted by the Indiana General Assembly. In his annual “State of the State” address, Holcomb urged Hoosier lawmakers Tuesday to increase student...
warricknews.com
Indiana Senate panel endorses spending flexibility for Lake County recorder
Legislation advancing at the Indiana Senate may give the Lake County recorder access to $500,000 in money generated by her office whose use sharply is limited by state law. Indiana statues mandate that county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents, such as property deeds and mortgages, and deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.
warricknews.com
Lawmakers cautiously eye property tax relief with big bills on horizon
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are drawing up changes to the state’s property tax system, with high value assessments last spring pointing toward potentially high bills this year. But their approach has been cautious, laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences. Taxable assessed values shot...
abc57.com
Republican Candidate Eric Doden discusses campaign for Indiana Governor
It’s Eric Doden’s first time running for statewide office. But it’s not his first time crossing all 92 Indiana counties to meet with Hoosiers. In 2013, then-Governor Mike Pence appointed Doden as President of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help spearhead the Regional Cities Initiative. The program pumped millions into local communities building regional partnerships to attract businesses and workers. The position sent Doden across Indiana to evaluate economic proposals, and the RCI now serves as a blueprint for one of Doden’s campaign platforms.
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
warricknews.com
Expanding broadband in Indiana
Like the expansion of electric services to homes in the early 20th century, increasing the state’s broadband footprint is vital to Indiana’s growth in the 21st century. For the last several years, I’ve been working in the Senate to increase high-speed internet access throughout the state. In...
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
readthereporter.com
Learn about marijuana in the workplace
With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
95.3 MNC
Lawmakers discuss, debate potential new Indiana laws, budget
The legislative session gaveled in on Monday for lawmakers to discuss and debate potential new laws for the state of Indiana. The biggest discussion of this session was how Indiana leaders will spend your tax money over the next two years. Lawmakers will spend the next four months hammering out a budget that will likely center around three main tenants.
Yahoo!
Holcomb announces $29.5M for 62-mile Monon South Trail in Southern Indiana
During his State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would award $29.5 million to construct a 62.3-mile rail trail called the Monon South Trail, which when completed, would be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. "Indiana is continuing...
Comments / 0