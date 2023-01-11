The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...

MONTROSE, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO