Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
New York bishop who was robbed of $1m in jewellery arrested for fraud
A New York bishop, who was robbed at gunpoint mid-sermon in July this year, has been arrested by federal authorities on charges of fraud.Lamor Whitehead, 44, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches, has been held on federal charges of fraud, extortion and making false statements to FBI agents, reported Fox News.“As we allege today, Whitehead carried out several duplicitous schemes in order to receive funds from his victims,” said FBI assistant director Michael J Driscoll in a statement on Monday.“Additionally, when speaking with authorities, Whitehead consciously chose to mislead and lie to them. If you are...
Former Arkansas judge facing federal charges
(The Center Square) - Former Monroe County District Court Judge Thomas David Carruth is facing a long list of federal charges for allegedly soliciting sex from the girlfriend of a defendant. Carruth, 63, was arrested Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The former Arkansas...
Washington Examiner
Death penalty trial for man accused of New York City bike path terror attack begins
The trial of an Islamic State-affiliated Uzbek immigrant, who is accused of killing eight people with a rented truck, opened on Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, is accused of using a rented Home Depot truck to ram over a dozen and a half people on a New York City bike lane on Oct. 31, 2017, in order to gain acceptance into the terror group. He has pled not guilty to the 28-count indictment that charges him with eight counts of murder, 18 counts of attempted murder, and other terrorism-related charges, according to CNN.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts
The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
hstoday.us
Georgia Man with Ties to White Supremacist Organization Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Racially Motivated Shootings
A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to a federal hate crime and a firearms violation for shooting into two Clayton County convenience stores in an attempt to kill those inside because of their race and ethnicity. According to information presented in court, on July 30, 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth, 48,...
Surveillance Footage Captures Alleged 'Sociopath' Brian Walshe Buying Smoothies A Day After His Wife's Disappearance
New surveillance footage was released from a Massachusetts juice bar which captured alleged "sociopath" and accused killer Brian Walshe purchasing smoothies a day after his wife, Ana, disappeared from their Cohasset home on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brian was under house confinement on art fraud charges when his wife mysteriously disappeared on January 1. According to reports, the 46-year-old had a history of receiving care at Austen Riggs Psychiatric Center in Stockbridge, where he was allegedly diagnosed as a "sociopath."The seemingly routine behavior captured on camera painted a grim picture of Brian's concerns during the crucial 48...
Stalker who allegedly tried to kick down Anderson Cooper’s door freed on supervised release
A hulking Manhattan man accused of stalking CNN star Anderson Cooper — at one point trying to kick down a door to grab the high-profile host — was freed on supervised release Friday after an arraignment n Manhattan Criminal Court. Gerald Hurt, 52, was charged with misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing for allegedly trying multiple times to get into the West Village home Cooper shares with Benjamin Maisani.His obsession continued despite an order of protection against him, authorities said. Charges included criminal contempt for violating that order. Hurt allegedly tried to shove his way into Cooper’s home at least...
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Ex-Portland lawyer sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for stealing more than $3.8 million in clients’ money
Former personal injury lawyer Lori E. Deveny, who cheated more than 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million, was sentenced Monday to nearly 8 ½ years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman called Deveny’s fraud more “calculating and predatory than desperate,” though he said he believed part of what contributed to Deveny’s downfall was the emotional and physical abuse she endured from her late husband, who took his own life in 2018.
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
Wbaltv.com
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
Florida Man Sentenced For Strangulation Murders Of Two New York Women In 2000s
In 2017, Christopher Gonzalez was linked to the 2000 murder of Dora DelValle-Almontaser, who was raped and strangled while housesitting at her uncle's Bronx apartment. A year and a half later, DNA would also connect the suspect to the 2005 murder of Angel Serbay. A Florida man will spend the...
Oregon governor lifts death sentences for 17 inmates facing execution
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who leaves office at the beginning of the year, has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates facing capital punishment in the state, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Missouri set to carry out first execution of openly trans inmate with killing of Amber McLaughlin
The state of Missouri plans to execute Amber McLaughlin on Tuesday evening, marking the first time in the US an openly transgender inmate has faced the death penalty.McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago, was convicted of first-degree murder and rape for the 2003 killing of Beverly Guenther.McLaughlin and Guenther had previously been in a relationship, and the former mercilessly harassed the later, prompting Guenther to seek a police protective order. On 20 November, 2003, Guenther’s neighbours called police when she didn’t return home. Officers found a broken knife handle and a trail of blood outside the woman’s office,...
Bus Fight Turns Bloody as Sword-Wielding Attacker Slashes Victim
When authorities in New Mexico tracked down the suspect, the 24-year-old reportedly still had blood on his hands.
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Comments / 0