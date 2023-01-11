Funeral services for Gail Greaves, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with paster John Beck officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO