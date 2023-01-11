Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
School Board Praises Retirees, Approves Employment
At their regular meeting this week, the Johnson County School Board, in their Consent Agenda, approved the employment recommendations for the district, and praised two employees that will retire at the end of the school year, as well as one who will resign. Board Chair Jan Johnson spoke highly of...
Sheridan Media
Johnson County Makes Board, Commission Appointments
The Johnson County Commission has appointed interested parties to serve on various county boards and commissions. Although there was good interest in most, some of those filing failed to meet all of the criteria to serve on the boards. There were no letters of interest filed for openings on the...
county17.com
Energy Capital Economic Development hires Gillette local as new VP of operations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mike Shober is the new vice president of operations for Energy Capital Economic Development, the organization announced today. Shober will support CEO Phil Christopherson in business retention, expansion, incubation, fundraising and property management, according to a news release. Shober has more than 25 years of experience...
county17.com
City council expresses support of out-of-town retreat to discuss future, first time in years
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will likely hold its next multi-day retreat outside of Gillette following a need expressed by Mayor Shay Lundvall for the council to consider their future direction without distractions. “I think this is important because I think it’s something that- we’re rebuilding here,”...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
Sheridan Media
Gail Greaves
Funeral services for Gail Greaves, 72-year-old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with paster John Beck officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private family interment will take place later. Donations in Gail’s memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Wyoming man killed by falling tree
Crews from the Story Volunteer Fire Department were able to remove the tree and initiate life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 10
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Jan. 10, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. Investigators arrested a man...
county17.com
Sheriff’s office warns of scammer threatening to arrest residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents to be wary of a scam attempt involving a person posing as an employee, according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The scammer is reportedly contacting individuals to inform them that they have an active arrest warrant and...
buffalobulletin.com
Talking turkey: City of Buffalo considers ordinance that would ban feeding wild turkeys
The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys. Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people’s yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
county17.com
Woman charged with endangering infant with meth, drug possession￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police arrested a woman yesterday for endangering her infant daughter with drugs following an investigation at an apartment on Boxelder Road, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Chelcea Woods, 24, was contacted by officers and the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Jan. 11...
