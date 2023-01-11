Read full article on original website
Freshman State Rep Darnell Brewer of Ohio D-18 Makes His Voice Heard; Condemns HB 45 and Governor's Inaction for HB 458Brown on ClevelandOhio State
The Ohio State Faculty Club features 3 architectural painters in ‘The Ohio Wanderers Collection’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Okpara steps up in increased roleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Eleven Warriors
How Every Coach Ranked Ohio State in the Final Top 25
Ohio State's season did not end the way the program wanted it to, but that doesn't mean the Buckeyes weren't still one of the best teams in college football in 2022. That much was made clear in the final polls, which both ranked Ohio State as the fourth-best team in the country this year. On Wednesday, we learned exactly how every Coaches Poll voter viewed the Buckeyes this season as the ballots for all 63 voting coaches were released.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offensive Lineman's Announcement
A number of Ohio State's biggest stars are heading to the NFL. But will senior offensive lineman Matt Jones be among them? Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jones made his decision: He is returning to Ohio State for one more year. "Run it back then," Jones wrote before adding a more detailed message ...
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
Ohio State Football might lose top recruit to SEC foe
The Ohio State football program is still trying to get a few 2023 prospects to round out that class. But most of the attention is about to switch to the 2024 class. Ohio State thought they had an epic start to that class as early as a few weeks ago.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson, departing Ohio State OC, shares farewell note to Buckeyes
Kevin Wilson is leaving Columbus, departing Ohio State for the Tulsa head coaching job following the 2022 season. He originally joined the Buckeyes as a part of Urban Meyer’s coaching staff ahead of the 2017 season. As he leaves Ohio State, Wilson put out a statement on social media...
Ohio State football offensive lineman Matt Jones to return for final season of eligibility
Matt Jones is returning to Ohio State for his final season of eligibility, bolstering the interior of the Buckeyes’ offensive line. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here,” he wrote in a graphic shared on Twitter on Wednesday morning. Jones, who started this...
Eleven Warriors
Transfer Tackle Jarrett Kingston Signs with USC over Ohio State, Meaning Buckeyes Will Likely Have to Explore Their Options in the Spring Window
Ohio State has missed out on another offensive tackle transfer target. Former Washington State offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston signed with USC Tuesday, choosing the Trojans over the Buckeyes. Kingston, who was Washington State's starting left tackle in 2022, was the fourth offensive tackle Ohio State offered since the transfer portal...
Who Ohio State football offered within the last 24 hours
The Ohio State football recruiting machine has been burning a bit more gas over the last 24 hours. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff have been extremely busy, as they have sent out a plethora of offers across the country. The focus was mainly on the defensive...
Michigan football's Gemon Green declares for NFL draft
Michigan football will now need to replace both cornerbacks who began the 2022 season as starters. Senior defensive back Gemon Green announced Wednesday via Instagram that he will not seek a fifth year of eligibility and instead will join the flurry of defenders leaving the program for the 2023 NFL draft. ...
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Leaving Conference to Become President of Chicago Bears
Kevin Warren is leaving the Big Ten after just three years. According to numerous reports, Warren is leaving his post as Big Ten commissioner to become the new president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. The Bears are expected to officially announce his hiring on Thursday. It’s a return to...
Texas and Ohio State have impressed 2025 4-star RB Alvin Henderson
2025 four-star running back Alvin Henderson spoke with On3 about his interest in Texas and Ohio State. He is the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
Ohio State signee Devin Royal continuing to grow as senior at Pick Central
Ohio State men’s basketball signee Devin Royal has picked up right where he left off last season, when he helped lead Pickerington Central to the Division I state championship. The 6-7, 210-pound Royal verbaled to Ohio State on Aug. 3, picking the Buckeyes over Iowa State, Michigan State, Penn...
