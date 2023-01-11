A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant, Anthony Cash of Sheridan filed a motion to have his bond modified from $15,000 cash only to $15,000 cash or surety so that he would be able to make bond and attend substance abuse treatment through Volunteers of America. District Court Judge Darci Phillips, citing the nature of the crimes Cash has been charged with and his criminal history, denied the motion to modify the bond. Cash is behind held at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial.

