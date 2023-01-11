Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners Approve Quarry Southwest of Sheridan
A Sheridan County resident has been given permission to quarry part of his own land. At last week’s Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting, commissioners approved a permit for William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off of Big Goose Road, and northwest of the Sheridan County Airport.
Sheridan Media
Land Use Resolutions Presented to City Council
Two resolutions pertaining to land use in the City of Sheridan were presented to the Sheridan City Council at their most recent study session. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the first resolution pertains to an alleyway vacation. The second resolution Sanner addressed is for the Ali Minor Subdivision,...
Sheridan Media
Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open
Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
Sheridan Media
Studies Are Underway To Remove Portions Of Concrete Chute Along Little Goose Creek
A waterway just north of downtown Sheridan was changed many years ago to prevent one problem, and it could be partially changed back to deal with some other problems. Currently, a 50-foot wide by 10- to 13-foot-high and 1,700 linear foot concrete chute is what allows the water in the Little Goose Creek to flow.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President
A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
Sheridan Media
Ranchester Bridge crews return to work
Crews have returned to work on the bridge to Ranchester as of Jan. 10. The bridge was originally scheduled to be completed sometime before the end of 2022. Work on the bridge was postponed on Dec. 20, due to extreme low temperatures. Due to weather and other delays, the completion of the bridge has pushed back to the beginning of the summer season.
Sheridan Media
Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching
Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
Sheridan Media
SCLT History Program Features History Along the Water Trails
The Sheridan Community Land Trust Explore History at The Hub titled History Along the Tongue River Water Trail was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at The Hub on Smith Street. SCLT Historical Program Manager, Carrie Edinger, gave a virtual tour of the Big and Little Goose Creeks and the Tongue River as essential natural resources for early inhabitants and into the settlement era. She talked about the trail and said the project,
WATCH: Massive Elk Migration in Dayton, Wyoming
One of the many reasons people chose to live in Wyoming is the beauty of nature. Whether it's the view of the mountains or enjoying the wildlife (from a safe distance), there's an obvious reason we call it "Wonderful Wyoming". Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video...
buffalobulletin.com
Talking turkey: City of Buffalo considers ordinance that would ban feeding wild turkeys
The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys. Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people’s yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
Sheridan Media
Sixteen percent of the people helped by the Advocacy and Resource Center in 2022 were stalking victims
January 2023 marks the nineteenth annual National Stalking Awareness Month. This is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking. According to the Stalking Prevention Awareness and Resource Center, the definition of stalking is to harass or persecute someone with unwanted and obsessive attention. A pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their safety or the safety of others, or suffer substantial emotional distress.
Sheridan Media
Gatchell Publishes Book of Bighorn Mountain Photographs
The Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum has published and is offering a book, which is a collection of photographs both historic and modern, comparing different sites many years apart. Look to the Mountains: Revisiting the Historic Photographs of the Bighorn National Forest is currently available at the museum. Executive Director Sylvia...
cowboystatedaily.com
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim’s drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes’ various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
Sheridan Media
Bond Modification Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Methamphetamine Distribution
A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant, Anthony Cash of Sheridan filed a motion to have his bond modified from $15,000 cash only to $15,000 cash or surety so that he would be able to make bond and attend substance abuse treatment through Volunteers of America. District Court Judge Darci Phillips, citing the nature of the crimes Cash has been charged with and his criminal history, denied the motion to modify the bond. Cash is behind held at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial.
cowboystatedaily.com
Alleged Fentanyl Dealer From Greybull Charged With Delivery In Cody Man’s Overdose Death
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A suspected fentanyl dealer from Greybull is now implicated in the overdose death of a 25-year-old Cody man. Anthony Micheal Fuentes is charged with delivering fentanyl, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines. The charge includes a reported drug delivery from Jan. 2, hours before Jordan Jackson died unexpectedly at his home in Cody.
Sheridan Media
Story Man Dies After A Tree Falls On Him
An elderly man is dead in Story after being crushed by a fallen tree. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:35am this past Thursday (January 5th), emergency crews were called to the scene on John Lane and found the unresponsive man in his 70’s trapped underneath a tree.
Sheridan Media
Bronc / Lady Bronc Hoops Host KW Friday / Big Horn at Tongue River Saturday / Cowboys Lose Another at Utah State
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL – The Sheridan high school basketball teams play at home Friday night against Kelly Walsh, the girls start at 5:30 the boys will follow at 7:00 and we will broadcast both live on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com.
Sheridan Media
Big Weekend Coming for High School Wrestlers / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball Host Kelly Walsh Friday / Rams and Eagles Tip off in Dayton Saturday
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start tomorrow. The...
