Jeremy Allen White Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy

By Jennifer Maas
 2 days ago
Jeremy Allen White has won the 2023 Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy.

The actor emerged as the victor from a stacked category of contenders including Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building.”

White began his speech with a surprised “Shit!” before giving thanks for the award:

“Thank you, whoo, man. Thank you, thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you guys, my fellow nominees. I am in awe of you. I’m not sure where you are, but you’re all legends. It’s an honor just to have my name near yours truly. ‘The Bear,’ I love ‘The Bear.’ I love Carmy, Chris, Joanna, everybody at FX, John, thank you guys. You’ve changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly grateful. John Martinez, I love you. If you’re watching, I love you. I love you, Andrew Dunlap, thank you for hanging in there with me. Max, Robbie, Gillian, Justin, Chris Huvane. Chris really loved this show. He didn’t get to see all of it. My cast, my cast and crew. If I’m good, it is because you are good, so thank you. Thank you so much. My parents, I love you, thank you for making me feel like this was possible. Louis, Ezer, I love you so, so, so, so much. I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love acting. Thank you guys.”

Speaking to reporters backstage, White said the experience of working on the show gave him new perspective on what it means to run a restaurant and manage a busy kitchen.

“I just wanted to do Carmy justice. I wanted to do the kitchen industry and service industry justice. I wanted to make something that was honest and true to those folks,” White said. He added that he hoped to be able to one day go to a restaurant and get a nod of respect from the line cooks in the back of the house.

This marks White’s first Golden Globe nomination and win. “The Bear” is also up for best TV comedy or musical tonight.

“Shameless” alum White won over critics and fans alike with his role as Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in FX on Hulu’s restaurant dramedy “The Bear.” The series, which follows fine dining chef Carmy as he tries to save his family’s struggling Chicago sandwich shop following his brother’s death, has been praised for its authentic portrayal of life in a professional kitchen setting, and for its exploration of characters through their relationships with food and each other.

“His life was so not full. It was so focused on industry and moving forward. I remembered a time in my life where I was really wrapped up in, not only my work — I think that can be a good thing — but also in success and whatever that meant to me at the time,” White told Variety in a recent cover story interview with himself and “The Bear” co-star Ayo Edebiri. “I think Carmy is, at times, battling with a similar thing. He’s in this very lonely place and any empowerment or confidence is coming from his craft and that leaves him in a very delicate and vulnerable position.”

