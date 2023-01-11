Golden Globe Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List

And the Golden Globe goes to…

On Sunday, the biggest names in Hollywood gathered for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, marking the award ceremony’s return to television after the show was kept off the air last year, with NBC refusing to broadcast the Globes following an investigation into the awards’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael was tapped to serve as host.

With the show seemingly back in full swing, shows and movies, including Everything Everywhere All at Once , The Banshees of Inisherin , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Crown, White Lotus , and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , are hoping to take home some of the night’s biggest prizes.

On the acting side, perhaps the most notable film nominee is Brendan Fraser, who is up for Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his turn in The Whale . Fraser has a contentious history with the Globes, claiming that in 2003, then-Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, Philip Berk, groped him (Berk has denied the allegation). Fraser, who’s being heralded as an awards-season front-runner for his performance in The Whale , had previously stated that he would not attend the Golden Globes if nominated.

Check below for the full list of winners as they are announced.

Movies

Best Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress — Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor — Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Actor — Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once,

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Inu-Oh

Best Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift for Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” by Alexandre Desplat for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift me up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR

TV

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Television Series — Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress — Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton , The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor — Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress — Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Jean Smart, Hacks

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Jeremy Allen White , The Bear

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actress in a Supporting Role — Musical-Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actor in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Actress in a TV Series — TV Movie/Limited

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Best Supporting Actor — TV Movie/Limited

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Supporting Actress — TV Movie/Limited

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress — Comedy or Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actor — Comedy or Drama

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown John Lithgow, The Old Man