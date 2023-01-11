Read full article on original website
KYTV
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
KTTS
Nixa Considering Sales Tax For Law Enforcement
(KTTS News) — Nixa City Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to decide whether to put a 3/4-cent sales tax for law enforcement on the April ballot. Voters turned down a one-cent sales tax in November for police and parks. Since then, both departments have had to make...
KYTV
Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee approves where new marijuana facilities can be located
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee created new rules on where new marijuana facilities can be located. The debate follows November’s statewide vote allowing recreational marijuana. Marijuana facilities coming into Springfield can’t be within 1,000 feet of any school, daycare, or church. That’s around the...
KYTV
Agape Boarding School leaders in Cedar County, Mo. announce plans to close
A Christian boarding school in Cedar County, Missouri, that’s been under intense scrutiny over abuse allegations announced Wednesday that it will close later this month due to financial hardship. James Griffey said, “It sounds like something out of a horror movie. How is this a Christian organization?”. Griffey...
myozarksonline.com
City To Put Marijuana On Ballot
Lebanon City Council Monday night voted to put a 3 percent sales tax on Recreational Marijuana retail sales on the April ballot. The ballot language includes how the sales tax collected will be spent. Mayor Jared Carr said if approved the sales tax will help fund drug education programs.. If...
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
Coffee drive-thru to be built on Sunshine as Springfield City Council debate ends
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A debate over a coffee shop in Springfield ends with developers getting an okay from the city council. The city council granted the permit needed to move the “7 Brew” coffee shop out of its previous holding pattern with Springfield leaders. The city council returned Monday night after the issue was tabled for […]
KYTV
Springfield city council approves permit to allow 7-Brew location on E. Sunshine
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In a 5-3, with one absent vote, the Springfield city council has approved the conditional use permit to allow a 7-Brew drive-thru coffee shop location on E. Sunshine. The debate on the drive-thru location started several months ago. In the last council meeting in December, Susan...
Stockton residents asked to boil their water
STOCKTON, Mo. – Customers of the Stockton Hills Water Company in Cedar County should boil their water until a clean sample is confirmed. A person who answered the phone at the company’s offices said lines were cut by utility workers in three places and her firm is telling customers to boil water before use until […]
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
KYTV
Flights resume at Springfield-Branson National Airport following FAA computer outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flights at the Springfield-Branson National Airport resumed following an FAA computer outage grounding all flights across the country. The FAA lifted the grounding order around 8 a.m. Airport officials say to expect delays throughout the day. One issue has been the flight display boards. Delays on...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KTTS
Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield
(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry. Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield. Chief of police operates snowplow in Sunrise Beach, Mo. Leigh's Lost and Found: how rough terrain is hampering the search for a missing dog...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Mayor resigns
The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
