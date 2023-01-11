ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Nixa Considering Sales Tax For Law Enforcement

(KTTS News) — Nixa City Council will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to decide whether to put a 3/4-cent sales tax for law enforcement on the April ballot. Voters turned down a one-cent sales tax in November for police and parks. Since then, both departments have had to make...
NIXA, MO
myozarksonline.com

City To Put Marijuana On Ballot

Lebanon City Council Monday night voted to put a 3 percent sales tax on Recreational Marijuana retail sales on the April ballot. The ballot language includes how the sales tax collected will be spent. Mayor Jared Carr said if approved the sales tax will help fund drug education programs.. If...
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Stockton residents asked to boil their water

STOCKTON, Mo. – Customers of the Stockton Hills Water Company in Cedar County should boil their water until a clean sample is confirmed. A person who answered the phone at the company’s offices said lines were cut by utility workers in three places and her firm is telling customers to boil water before use until […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KTTS

Several Inches Of Snow Reported North Of Springfield

(KTTS News) — Heavy snow fell during the morning rush hour, leaving slush on roads and sidewalks. The National Weather Service says Springfield got .7 of an inch at the airport. But the heavier amounts fell north of here. 3.5 inches of snow was reported in Macks Creek and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

Bass Pro Tournament of Champions provides winter boost for Springfield’s hotel and restaurant industry. Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield. Chief of police operates snowplow in Sunrise Beach, Mo. Leigh's Lost and Found: how rough terrain is hampering the search for a missing dog...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Mayor resigns

The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
FORSYTH, MO

