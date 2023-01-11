Why the Thunder Should Explore the Trade Market

With Gilgeous-Alexander having an incredible season, and the Thunder within playoff territory, should Oklahoma City explore a deal?

Two games. That’s it.

That’s how many games the Oklahoma City Thunder are behind the sixth and seventh seeds in the Western Conference. They have a real chance at a playoff berth while being the second youngest team in NBA history. And as Forbes’ and Inside the Thunder’s writer, Nick Crain, has already detailed, the Thunder are playing extremely well to kick off the new year.

Even though things are starting to click for the Thunder, there are a few reasons that should lead to the franchise considering a move with the trade deadline just 30 days out.

The biggest reason being Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

His monstrous campaign has Vegas’ sportsbooks listing him as the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award as well as media and fans clamoring for the dynamic point guard to make his first All-Star appearance. And it’s not uncommon for him to receive MVP chants at the Paycom Center.

It’d be a shame to not at least see how far he can lead the Thunder into the postseason.

With the Thunder dealing with injuries to Aleksej Pokusevski, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, and Ousmane Dieng, plus Darius Bazley seemingly falling out of favor, the frontcourt situation hasn’t been ideal and has even led to Kenrich Williams giving his best impersonation of a small-ball five. And while Jaylin Williams and Mike Muscala can soak up minutes, one is an inexperienced rookie and the other is better used in a smaller role.

Assuming the Thunder do make the Playoffs, they will be staring down the barrel at centers like Ivica Zubac, Jaren Jackson, Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas. The front office may decide to haul in a more natural center that can play 30-plus minutes a night and give you a bigger body to bang down low.

And then there is the essential question of what direction the Thunder should go.

On one hand, they could pull a few levers and decide that they would like as high of a draft pick as possible, but they are currently four games ahead of the 27th place San Antonio Spurs and 3.5 games ahead of the 26th place Orlando Magic.

But the Thunder seem to be finding their groove, and it’s a tough ask to tell them to give up the season, especially when players have already vocalized that they want to reach the playoffs.

On the other hand, the front office should ask themselves how valuable of an experience would it be for such a young team to make the playoffs and feel what it’s like to compete in a seven-game series. Because if they do earn a berth, the Thunder will likely be looking at a non-lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

With many calling the upcoming draft one of the deepest and most talented drafts in years, a post-lottery pick might not be the worst thing. And if the Thunder agree, then what is the point in not putting their best foot forward this year?

View the original article to see embedded media.

