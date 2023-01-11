ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

WLTX.com

SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJLA

2 women shot at traffic light during NW DC rideshare trip; Uber responds

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for more information after two women were shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest Washington Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 a.m., police were called to Georgia Avenue near Morton Street Northwest. Officers at the scene found...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

41 years ago today: Air Florida Flight 90 crashes into the Potomac River

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday marks the 41st anniversary of the Air Florida Flight 90 crash into the Potomac River. On Jan. 13, 1982, the plane, on a scheduled domestic passenger flight operated by the now-defunct Air Florida en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, went into the Potomac River after crashing into the 14th Street Bridge shortly after takeoff from Washington National Airport.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAVY News 10

New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Coldest lows on record, January 1912

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTOP

Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport

A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

