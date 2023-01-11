Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLTX.com
SpaceX launch seen across parts of South Carolina
SUMTER, S.C. — Residents of the South Carolina coast and even parts of the Midlands who happened to look to the sky around 6 p.m. may have seen something a little unusual - and somewhat otherworldly. Fortunately, there is a very earthly - and cool - explanation. A SpaceX...
WJLA
2 women shot at traffic light during NW DC rideshare trip; Uber responds
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for more information after two women were shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest Washington Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 a.m., police were called to Georgia Avenue near Morton Street Northwest. Officers at the scene found...
fox5dc.com
Virginia rocket launch to be visible to much of East Coast
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - A rocket launch set for Monday, January 23 in Virginia will be visible to much of the east coast of the United States, according to NASA. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket from Rocket Lab USA is set to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility along the southeastern coast of Virginia sometime between 6 and 8 p.m.
WJLA
Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
WJLA
41 years ago today: Air Florida Flight 90 crashes into the Potomac River
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday marks the 41st anniversary of the Air Florida Flight 90 crash into the Potomac River. On Jan. 13, 1982, the plane, on a scheduled domestic passenger flight operated by the now-defunct Air Florida en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, went into the Potomac River after crashing into the 14th Street Bridge shortly after takeoff from Washington National Airport.
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Florida-bound Amtrak train departing from Virginia delayed for almost a day
The trip on the southbound Amtrak auto train which departed Monday evening from Lorton, Virginia, should have taken 17 hours.
New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
Virginia State Police investigating crash in Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened in the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (HRBT) Saturday night.
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
WHSV
Coldest lows on record, January 1912
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In our local history we have a couple of historic cold weather outbreaks. One of the coldest was early February 1899. The rival to that is January 1912. So how cold do you think it was?. The setup. The cold outbreak started with an Arctic front...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are highly praised by local people. What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the overall atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood places too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time the are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in South Carolina so definitely leave your suggestions below.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
WJLA
Deadly neurological disease found in Fairfax Co. white-tailed deer, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police issued a warning Saturday after a white-tailed deer killed by a hunter tested positive for a deadly neurological disease, the agency said. This is the first confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease in the county, officials said. Officers said the deer...
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 backs up traffic for miles in Stafford
A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Friday morning.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport
A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in South Carolina (And What Lives Within It) Like many states in the United States, South Carolina has some stunning nature. The state is packed with lush, green forests teeming with plant and animal life from the coast to the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you love hiking or just strolling through the woods, you can’t deny the beauty and serenity of South Carolina’s forests.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Virginia?
Jacqueline Mars is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Virginia. She is one of the three primary shareholders of Mars, Inc., one of the world's largest and most successful privately-held companies.
Comments / 0