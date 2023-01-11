Read full article on original website
The real estate crises in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult. “Historically, there were more developers in town, and their...
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
Great Plains Health helps a North Platte man get a new wheelchair
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte man is moving into the New Year with a new electric wheelchair, due to the collaborative efforts of the Great Plains Health Innovation Network (GPHIN) and his care team at Great Plains Health. Dan Knuter is visually impaired and has faced a...
Volunteers needed for North Platte recreation center advisory committee
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher is looking for volunteers to serve as citizen representatives for the city’s upcoming recreation center projects. About six people will be needed for each committee. Those interested are asked to fill out a questionnaire that’s due by Jan. 27....
Gothenburg and Cozad renew their Dawson County rivalry
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the Battle at the Barn as two Dawson County teams renew their rivalry with Cozad hosting Gothenburg. At the top of the key, Makaia Baker finds freshman Taryn Chytka on the right block for a tricky shot over the top of two Gothenburg Defenders.
GPH Callahan Cancer Center re-certified for high-quality care
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Great Plains Health Callahan Cancer Center has been re-certified by the QOPI® Certification Program, LLC. The certification validates the emphasis that the Callahan Cancer Center places on outstanding quality and patient care. The QOPI® Certification Program staff and task force members verify through...
NDOT announces detour east of North Platte on Highway-30 beginning Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced that a detour will be in effect on US-30 east of North Platte beginning Thursday. The detour will be in effect for a total of 11 days, ending on Sunday, Jan. 22. The detour is for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River bridge, east of North Platte.
Veteran of North Platte Police Department promoted to Deputy Chief
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A law enforcement veteran was promoted to deputy chief with the North Platte Police Department. Kendall Allision’s Law Enforcement career began at the Lincoln County Detention Center in 1982, being promoted to deputy sheriff in 1984 before coming to the North Platte Police Department in 1988.
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:5
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number five to Alice Boyer, who is currently the 7th grade English teacher at Adams Middle School. With the money, Boyer wants to start a 30 book challenge project to help encourage her students to fall in love with reading. In the project she will award students for every six books they read all the way up to the goal of 30 books.
Quiet and warming conditions over the next few days
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Over the next few days, conditions will be on the tranquail side with a warming trend coming into the viewing area. High pressure will be in control over the next few days and this will allow for the region to have sunny to partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday, which is normal for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 10s and potentially the 20s in some locations. Once we get into the day on Friday and into Saturday, conditions will continue to warm up with highs in the 40s and 50s with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The humidity will increase due to the southerly flow that we will be acquiring during this time.
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in. Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi...
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) Basketball tournament brackets released
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The South Platte Valley Association (SPVA) has released brackets for their upcoming tournament scheduled to begin on Jan. 16 at Mid-Plains Community College. Bridgeport has claimed the top seed in the girl’s bracket earning the Lady Bulldogs a first-round bye. The Lady Panthers of Hersey...
Chase County basketball hosts Perkins County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Chase County played host to Perkins County on Thursday evening in Imperial as the girls and boys both took to the court. The girls game was all Chase County from the start as the Longhorns jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead, and just halfway through the quarter the score was 20-4. The Longhorns would not look back as the game progressed as they go on to take the victory 59-20.
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
Sandhills-Thedford Knights hosted the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sandhills-Thedford Knights host the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes in a doubleheader. Starting off with the boys, the Knights come in with a 6-4 record looking to take advantage of their home court advantage. The Coyotes are in search of their first win of the season, as they are 0-11 coming into this game.
Hershey basketball hosts Sutherland
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Sutherland for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday evening. The girls got things started as Hershey jumped out to a 34-12 lead at the half, and the Panthers would keep their foot on the gas as the game progressed. Hershey would go on to take the victory over the Sailors 62-29.
St. Pats wins big at home against Mullen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 7-5 Lady Irish of North Platte Saint Patrick’s host the 3-4 Lady Broncos from Mullen High School. The Lady Irish come into the game against Mullen on a six-game winning streak. The Lady Broncos make the trip down from Mullen off of a loss in their last game against Wallace.
