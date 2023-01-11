ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Woman killed in two-vehicle Alexander County collision: NCHP

By Connor Lomis
 2 days ago

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in an Alexander County two-vehicle collision Tuesday evening, according to NCHP.

Mary Keller, 41, was identified as the person deceased.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on N.C. 127 near Willie McLeod Road.

Four dead in crash/car fire; I-85 near University City Boulevard closed

Troopers say Keller was driving south on 127 in a Ford Focus, lost control, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a 2000 Mack dump truck.

Keller succumbed to her injuries on the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.

During the investigation, officials say N.C. 127 was closed in the area for about four hours.

