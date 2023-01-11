Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
February is the Last Month Oregonians will Receive Increased Emergency Food Benefits
OREGON– (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
KVAL
OHA receiving over $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with disabilities
OREGON — Six Oregon counties are set to receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities, according to a release from the U.S. Senate. “As the weather continues to be...
KTVZ
Central Oregon grocery stores, customers raise over $76,000 to fight growing food insecurity
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – As food insecurity reaches crisis levels in Central Oregon, Newport Avenue Market and Oliver Lemon’s shoppers and employees are bridging the gap, raising over $76,044 to provide food to fuel the local community. Throughout December, shoppers donated money to the Food for February fundraiser,...
Oregon set to receive $400M-$1B in federal grant money to increase broadband access
Oregon's Broadband Office is ready to use federal money to get everyone in the state online.
klcc.org
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, most Oregonians who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-- or SNAP-- have also gotten monthly, emergency allotments. Now, that’s about to end. Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during...
kptv.com
Emergency food benefits to end in February
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - February is the last month that the Government will issue Pandemic emergency food benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will continue to receive their regular benefits after February. Starting in April 2020, many people who received...
opb.org
As end to state aid looms, Eastern Oregon receives $1.7 million in federal funding for groundwater pollution
The federal government is sending $1.7 million to Eastern Oregon to handle ongoing nitrate contamination in the groundwater just as local and state government services meant to address the crisis are going into flux. Nitrate pollution in the Lower Umatilla Basin has affected drinking water across Umatilla and Morrow counties...
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
Effort to Make Oregon Counties Part of Idaho Certified to Appear on Wallowa County Ballot in May
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
kezi.com
Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help
SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
iheart.com
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
KGW
How to make the most of Oregon's new home energy tax credits
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the federal government made an unprecedented $369 billion investment in fighting climate change, and a decent chunk of those dollars will go straight to consumers in the form of tax credits to incentivize home energy efficiency.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
‘We want you to be ready’: Oregon Health Authority gives update on tripledemic spread
Oregon Health Authority is updating the public on three respiratory viruses that are pushing hospitals across the state beyond their limits.
KGW
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
Legal struggle continues over length of criminal stays at Oregon State Hospital
How long should people charged with crimes stay at Oregon State Hospital?
Small mental health care providers face red tape in applying for Oregon Health Plan
Smaller mental health care providers are saying all the red tape is preventing them from participating in the publicly funded Oregon Health Plan program. One of the big issues surrounding mental health care in Oregon is that there are not enough therapists to treat people.
OHSU doctor urges Oregonians to carry Narcan amid fentanyl overdose spike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the fentanyl crisis spreads across the United States, an Oregon doctor shared more about the state’s rise in fentanyl overdose deaths and how naloxone can stop it. Substance use disorder specialist, Dr. Bradley Buchheit of Oregon Health & Science University, described concerns of fentanyl use among adolescents. “In adolescents, it […]
KVAL
Oregon Chinook salmon moving closer to Endangered Species Protection
OREGON — On Wednesday, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in a response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
Portland developer voices concern for red tape after Kotek’s housing order
On her first full day in office, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek set what she calls an "ambitious" goal to help the homeless crisis.
Comments / 0