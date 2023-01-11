ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

February is the Last Month Oregonians will Receive Increased Emergency Food Benefits

OREGON– (Release from the Oregon Department of Human Services) Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
OREGON STATE
Oregon's pandemic emergency food benefits will stop in March

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, most Oregonians who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-- or SNAP-- have also gotten monthly, emergency allotments. Now, that’s about to end. Starting back in April, 2020, the extra benefits were provided to help qualifying individuals and families get enough healthy food during...
OREGON STATE
Emergency food benefits to end in February

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - February is the last month that the Government will issue Pandemic emergency food benefits, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will continue to receive their regular benefits after February. Starting in April 2020, many people who received...
OREGON STATE
Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Audit shows broadband internet access in Oregon needs help

SALEM, Ore. -- The state of Oregon is set to receive millions of dollars in federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure, but according to an audit released Wednesday by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the office distributing those funds will need yet more assistance to make sure the funding gets to communities that need it the most.
OREGON STATE
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February

Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
OREGON STATE
How to make the most of Oregon's new home energy tax credits

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the federal government made an unprecedented $369 billion investment in fighting climate change, and a decent chunk of those dollars will go straight to consumers in the form of tax credits to incentivize home energy efficiency.
OREGON STATE
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
Kotek appoints new director to Oregon Health Authority

PORTLAND, Ore. — With a new year comes new appointments to key positions, including the Oregon Health Authority. James Schroeder has officially stepped into the role, and is already taking aim at some of the biggest issues affecting Oregonians. During his first day in the lead position Schroeder named...
PORTLAND, OR
OHSU doctor urges Oregonians to carry Narcan amid fentanyl overdose spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the fentanyl crisis spreads across the United States, an Oregon doctor shared more about the state’s rise in fentanyl overdose deaths and how naloxone can stop it. Substance use disorder specialist, Dr. Bradley Buchheit of Oregon Health & Science University, described concerns of fentanyl use among adolescents. “In adolescents, it […]
OREGON STATE
Oregon Chinook salmon moving closer to Endangered Species Protection

OREGON — On Wednesday, the National Marine Fisheries Service determined that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may warrant protection under the Endangered Species Act, in a response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, according to a release from the Center for Biological Diversity.
OREGON STATE

