Massachusetts State

WBEC AM

The Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country is Here in Massachusetts

USA Today named a hotel in Massachusetts as the 'Best Waterfront Hotel in the Country'! What's even better is that the selection for this particular distinction was selected by readers. It's almost like a People's Choice type of award. There was an expert panel to select 20 nominees to vote from, but from there, readers made the selection. So, where is this waterfront hotel located within Massachusetts, that is so great, it's the best one in the country?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. Named Best State to Raise a Family in US; NH, Vermont Not Far Behind

If you're thinking of starting a family and are looking for good places to raise kids, you could do a lot worse than New England. In fact, Massachusetts was named the best state in the U.S. to raise a family, according to a WalletHub study. Comparing categories such as family fun, health & safety, education, affordability and socio-economics, the Bay State ranked first in the nation, beating out Minnesota and New York.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe tried calling friends and family on night she vanished

A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports. Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. “And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,”...
COHASSET, MA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing. Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes...
COHASSET, MA
WBEC AM

Did You Know It Was Once Illegal to Celebrate Christmas in Massachusetts?

For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Worcester, MA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
WORCESTER, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

