Read full article on original website
Related
wakg.com
‘The Tallest Man in America’ to Speak at Pittsylvania County Middle Schools for Anti-bullying Campaign
Pittsylvania County Schools has announced that George Bell, “The Tallest Man in America,” will be speaking at the Middle Schools next week as a part of his “Stand Tall Against Bullying” Campaign. Bell at 7’8” tall is the tallest man in America. He attended...
metalinsider.net
Blue Ridge Rock Fest: Static-X, Dope, Pantera, Vince Neil, and more added to 2023 lineup
The 2023 edition of Blue Ridge Rock Festival will take place in Alton, VA from September 7th – 10th. While Metal Insider enjoyed the 2022 run, the 2023 lineup could be the best year yet as Static-X, Pantera, Vince Neil, and many more have been added to the lineup.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
WSLS
WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville
A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
WBTM
Barbeque Sandwich Craving Leads to $1 Million Lottery Ticket for Pittsylvania County Man
Tim Allen had a hankering for a barbeque sandwich. So the Pittsylvania County man went to Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville. While he was there, he bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. That turned out to be a...
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
theunionstar.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
WSLS
Heads up! Line of heavy rain to arrive late Thursday afternoon, evening
ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a strong cold front that will produce severe weather in the Southeast Thursday. If there’s any chance of that happening here Thursday evening, it will be south of Highway 58 where the air will be warmer. The heaviest rain arrives in the...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WDBJ7.com
South Carolina man killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
chathamstartribune.com
Public invited to celebrate White Mill
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company invite the community to celebrate the White Mill’s progress in a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. In a public-private partnership with the Danville Industrial Development Authority (“IDA”), The Alexander Company...
Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
WSLS
New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WSET
Halifax County leaders approve meat processing plant despite opposition
ALTON, Va. (WSET) — A meat processing plant is coming to Halifax County despite countless opposition. Initially, cattle farmers Chris Hudson and Brad Miller, were looking to operate 4 Meats Processing Facility in Sinai but the project got turned down after an uproar from some neighbors in the community.
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
Comments / 0