ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

WATCH: Ground breaking ceremony for White Mill in Danville

A groundbreaking ceremony for the White Mill in Danville took place today at 11 a.m. at 424 Memorial Drive. The former textile mill, which had been vacant for over a decade, has been transformed into a commercial space with 150 units of housing, of which 32 will be reserved for individuals and families earning up to 80% of area median incomes.
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022

A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WFXR

Martinsville Police launch its ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Martinsville Police Department (MPD) says residents are going to start seeing more State Police throughout Martinsville as it implements its “Operation Bold Blue Line” initiative. The initiative started on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Martinsville Police. They say Virginia State Troopers will help with traffic safety and the goal is […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

South Carolina man killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A South Carolina man was killed in a crash in Danville Wednesday morning. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29 of Greer, was found in an overturned Hyundai Elantra late the morning of Jan. 11, according to Danville Police. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Public invited to celebrate White Mill

The City of Danville and The Alexander Company invite the community to celebrate the White Mill’s progress in a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. In a public-private partnership with the Danville Industrial Development Authority (“IDA”), The Alexander Company...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville firefighters respond to house fire on West Thomas Street

DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department (DFD) says it went to a house fire on West Thomas Street on Monday night. Firefighters say they found the blaze in the basement. Crews report they put the fire out quickly. DFD says while in the home they installed new smoke detectors for the family. There […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Man reported missing found dead in Danville car crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) reports they are investigating a crash that happened on Monday that killed a person that was reported missing. Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on the U.S. 58 exit going towards Martinsville off of West Main St on Jan. 9. At the scene police found an […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy