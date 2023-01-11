Stitt replaces majority of State Board of Education as Ryan Walters takes office

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — On his second day in office, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt replaced the majority of the state’s Board of Education.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Stitt announced four new appointments to the board in a press release. The only two members who remain for Stitt’s second term are Sarah Lepak and Trent Smith, the governor’s two most recent appointments.

Lepak, a former environmental project manager at QuikTrip Corp., was appointed in February 2022, will continue to serve as the State Board Member for Congressional District 2.

Smith, a former commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, was appointed in January 2021. For Stitt’s second term, Smith has been appointed to represent Congressional District 5, replacing Jennifer Monies. Smith was previously appointed to represent District 3.

Marla Hill has been appointed to represent Congressional District 3. Hill is a home school teacher of her five children, and she will replace Smith.

For District 1, Donald Burdick, chief executive officer of Olifant Energy II, replaced Carlisha Williams-Bradley.

Kendra Wesson, owner of the Norman-based Operation Accounting, Inc., will replaced Brian Bobek for the District 4 seat.

Stitt also appointed Suzanne Reynolds, a licensed pharmacist who has worked in high education at different Oklahoma universities, to serve as the at large member of the board.

This is a developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group